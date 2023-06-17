Improving the welfare of the racehorse is the main priority for the international research partnership News





Hartpury University academics have joined forces with their international colleagues to investigate how racehorses express positive emotions during their interactions with humans. The project will ultimately produce practical tools that will enable those working with horses to become more informed about how their horse is feeling – potentially improving welfare and performance outcomes. The study will use a mix of research approaches, including a Delphi study to assess horse welfare and a series of field-based experiments to evI appreciate it positivelygood emotional state in controlled conditions and industry. Hartpury University will be joined by academics from Charles Sturt University in Australia as well as researchers from EITITe Pkenga in New Zealand. The project is funded by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Equine Welfare Foundation. The foundation strives to improve the quality of life for the thoroughbred racehorse through research, supporting projects like this and applying knowledge to drive practical change. Hartpury is committed to driving a change agenda to improve the welfare and quality of life for all horses, reflected by its involvement in a number of projects in this area. These range from assessing ability and methods to reduce injuries in racehorses, to understanding rider biomechanics and improving saddle fit. Dr Jane Williams, Associate Professor at Hartpury University said: How well a racehorse is doing is no longer judged simply by how fast it runs, how many races it wins or how much prize money it wins, but also takes into account the health of the horses, their behavior and their interaction with people. Now we have to consider their quality of life from the horse’s perspective, both during their racing career and beyond. This is something we were already doing with our horses here at Hartpury Prof Hayley Randle, Professor of Equine Science and Acting Charles Sturt Chair School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciencesis grateful for the funding from the KLJ and for this team able to perform this study. She said: Funding for this type of research demonstrates the HCJ’s commitment to supporting rigorous research that aims to provide objective evidence. and positive emotions in horses, she said. This is particularly important as the way well-being is measured is changing. People are taking the mental well-being of horses much more seriously than ever before, and that means the industry and everyone who works in it should too. One Welfare Professor Natalie Waran of EIT New Zealand said: The HKJC has generously provided our team with a unique opportunity to gain insight into how horses feel and this work will contribute in a practical way to help advance our knowledge of how to advance the welfare of all horses used at the time of free and sport. Dr Cathrynne Henshall, who has just completed her PhD at Charles Sturt investigating the effect of stress on horses’ ability to learn, said: We really need evidence-based tools to help us decide if a horse is experiencing something we do to them as positive, too. as if an experience is nnegative. This is exactly what this project aims to discover. Hartpury University has previously been engaged in pre-equine research projects, shaping equine rehabilitation and developing guidelines for the use of water routines, addressing staffing and welfare issues, and understanding fitness and methods to reduce injuries. in race horses. Share this article

