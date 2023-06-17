Both Trump and Johnson ended up on different paths News, Sports, Jobs

At first glance, they seem so similar – two tough, ideologically flexible politicians who caught the global populism explosion of 2016 to lead their respective countries before falling from power.

But Boris Johnson and Donald Trump appear to have gone their separate ways this week as they navigate the consequences of their behavior now that they have left the highest office – a reflection of the different cultures and political systems in the nations they have once led.

On Thursday, a House of Commons committee published a scathing report on how Johnson lied to Parliament and intimidated those investigating parties breaking the lockdown on his administration during the pandemic. The committee said Johnson’s behavior was so egregious that it warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, although that recommendation was largely symbolic because he resigned from the House of Commons last week. He was ousted from the post of prime minister almost a year ago, partly because of the “partygate” scandal.

Two days ago, Trump became the first former US president to appear before a federal judge in a criminal case, pleading not guilty to 37 counts of obstruction of justice and improperly retaining classified documents. He also faces charges of filing false business documents in an unrelated case in New York, and additional legal jeopardy in two other investigations into his bid to overturn his 2020 election loss.

THEY WANT TO COME BACK. CAN I?

Both men have dismissed attempts to punish them as undemocratic, describing the investigations into their conduct as a “witch hunt”.

Both also want to return to power. But only Trump has a clear path — he’s the front-runner for his party’s presidential nomination in 2024. If Trump wins it, he’ll face off against President Joe Biden and has a good chance of winning back his job. old in a country that is evenly divided between its two main political parties. Johnson, on the other hand, has a much less direct path back, though he will still have a platform — the Daily Mail, one of the UK’s biggest-circulation tabloids, announced on Friday that he will write a column full page that will run every Saturday.

Under Britain’s parliamentary system, prime ministers are elected not by popular vote, but because they are the leaders of the party that controls the majority in the House of Commons. That means Johnson would have to win back the support of senior figures in his Conservative Party before he has any chance of returning to Parliament, let alone the prime minister’s office.

“We are parliamentary compared to the presidential system. This means that there is actually less room for a full-blown populist to capture his or her party – and, indeed, the country – in the UK than there is in the United States,” he said. Tim Bale, a political scientist and professor at Queen Mary University of London.

This is because of the two-party system of the United States, which Trump used in 2016 when he first entered electoral politics. Parties propose candidates in primary elections decided by their own voters, giving priority to the most partisan or the most bombastic. Trump has cemented his power by focusing on building loyalty among Republican voters, so any party member who criticizes him is vulnerable to a primary challenge.

This effectively splits the United States in two, making almost every aspect of modern life, from sporting events to beer choices, a referendum on whether people side with Trump and his movement.

In contrast, Britain has no primaries and does not elect prime ministers by popular vote, making it difficult for politicians to get their message across to voters without first winning the support of party leaders.

THEIR SIMILARITIES REVEAL THE DIFFERENCES OF THEIR NATIONS

Surprisingly, both Trump and Johnson are native New Yorkers; Johnson’s parents were studying in the United States when he was born. Both sport trademark golden hair and a penchant for sometimes farcical self-promotion. And the two followed parallel tracks that illuminate the differences between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Trump, the son of a wealthy developer, became known for stamping his name in gold-plated letters on his towers. When his business faltered, Trump became a reality TV star on “The Apprentice,” a show that portrayed him as the ideal tough-minded businessman, an image that carried him into the White House in 2016.

Johnson announced as a child that he wanted to be “king of the world” and climbed the elite British education system, from Eton to Oxford, to get there. He worked as a columnist for British newspapers – losing a job for fabricating quotes – before winning a seat in parliament in 2001, then becoming mayor of London in 2008. Johnson cultivated an eccentric style, reveling in stunts that often went wrong, like the time he got stuck on a zipline promoting the London 2012 Olympics.

Trump has maintained his populist image with people touches, such as his appearances at World Wrestling Federation matches and his love of McDonalds, which he once served at the White House. Johnson sprinkles his speeches with Latin quotations and his favorite Italian red wine sells for 180 pounds ($230) a bottle.

Once a proud cosmopolitan New Yorker who embraced gay and abortion rights, Trump veered to the right when he ran for president, appointing the justices who overturned the Supreme Court case that guaranteed American women the right to an abortion.

His move was initially slammed by none other than Johnson, who as mayor of London took issue with Trump’s claim that radical Muslims had created “no-go” zones in his city. Johnson said Trump demonstrated “a stunning ignorance.”

However, the following year, Johnson embraced the vote to leave the European Union and the anti-immigrant sentiment that Trump had used. Johnson later complained that women in burqas looked like “boxes of letters”.

Johnson became Foreign Secretary in 2016, then rose to the post of Prime Minister promising to “get Brexit done”. He kept that promise by winning an undisputed 80-seat majority in Parliament that allowed him to breach the Brexit deal that severed almost all ties with the EU.

But Johnson’s ability to win elections by making grandiose promises and entertaining voters did not translate into undying support from supportive lawmakers, who abandoned him after a series of scandals that included the so-called “partygate” over boisterous office celebrations. his in Downing Street.

After Johnson attacked the committee investigating him as a “kangaroo court”, the opposition quickly compared him to his counterpart across the Atlantic.

“He is unfit for public office and has disgraced himself and continues to behave like a Trump pound,” Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labor Party, said on Thursday.

This could make him a pariah in British politics. But among many Americans it is a compliment to be compared to Trump, even after the former president’s lies about the 2020 election provoked the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Only a handful of Republicans have dared to criticize Trump for his behavior. Even after the charges were filed late last week against Trump, most of his main rivals spent more time portraying him as the victim.

By contrast, no one in American politics would bother to compare a rival – or an ally – to Boris Johnson.