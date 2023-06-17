The road where the dump truck hit the cyclist was approved for cycle lane study by the council in April





Ottawa council had already approved a study into the feasibility of adding a bike lane to a stretch of road where a cyclist was hit by a dump truck Friday and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was hit shortly before 7:45 a.m. while riding her bicycle at the corner of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue in the Little Ottawa neighborhood. The crash site is known to local residents as a treacherous spot for cyclists, Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster said. “For years I said when my daughter was a baby on the back of my bike that Gladstone Avenue is really not safe for cyclists,” she said. “We need to figure out how to make this road safer. We need safe cycling infrastructure.” In Ottawa between 2018 and 2021, there were 54 cyclists seriously injured in the collisions and seven people died. At the April 26 meeting, the council approved a feasibility study to consider adding “cycling facilities” to Gladstone Avenue between Percy Street and the currently planned Corso Italiastation under construction for the LRT’s Trillium Line. The facilities will extend roughly from Preston Street to the McNabbArena and Community Center and may include additional options to the west. According to the city’s transportation master plan, feasibility study projects have a “high risk or unknown“and funding is not guaranteed. The project’s timeline is too slow, the adviser says Active transportation projects will be implemented from 2024 onwards, the report states, and will be implemented based on available funds. Troster said those timelines are not fast enough. “I don’t want to wait years for this,” she said. “I think we should reject a rapid construction to make the road as safe as possible.” Somerset ward Coun. Ariel Troster, pictured at the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street, says safety improvements to the intersection need to be made soon. (Ben Andrews/CBC News) Fundamentally changing a road is expensive and time-consuming, Troster said, but stopgap measures can significantly improve safety in the meantime. Concrete barriers, flexible bollards and better signage are examples of short-term improvements, she said. With the area home to a daycare center, school and future LRT station, Troster said the city should also open up a discussion about truck space downtown. “I biked this exact stretch of road on Sunday with my family,” Troster said. “I take this really seriously and we’re going to work hard to improve security here.” Woman in critical condition in hospital According to the latest update from Ottawapolice Friday afternoon, the woman struck by the truck remained in critical condition in hospital. No one else was treated at the scene. The debris truck involved belongs to TG Carroll Cartage Ltd., an Ottawa-based company that does excavation work, among other things. Reached by phone Friday, owner Thomas Carroll said he had no details about the crash and had no further comment to make. The intersection was closed until the early hours of Friday afternoon. The Ottawa Police Collision Unit is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/bike-lane-gladstone-rochester-1.6879445 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos