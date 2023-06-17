Nova Scotia government announces plans to build 8 schools

The Nova Scotia government plans to build eight schools over the next five years.

The province released its annual capital plan Friday for school construction. Details about the projects are scarce.

“Our new school capital plan addresses school infrastructure and population growth in communities across Nova Scotia,” said Education Minister Becky Druhan during the announcement at New Germany Elementary School.

“So in the coming years, students and teachers across the province will be moving into new buildings and learning in state-of-the-art classrooms.”

What Druhan wouldn’t say is where six of the eight schools would go.

Friday’s plan includes a new consolidated school that would merge the elementary school and middle school in New Germany. It also includes a replacement for the cole des Beaux-Marais at Porters Lake, which was announced by Druhan and Premier Tim Houston last month.

Sharing of expenses

Druhan said news about the other two schools that will replace the existing sites will come soon. There were also no details about the four schools for the Halifax Regional Municipality, other than that they would go to “high growth areas”.

The minister said more details on those schools will come after the province identifies and buys the land.

Friday’s plan includes $511 million to complete previously announced school projects. It’s $263 million for the four replacement schools.

A budget figure has not yet been released for the new HRM schools.

There is also $120 million for new modular additions to existing schools over the next three years and $54 million for repairs to existing schools.

Parents and local officials celebrated the news of the new school for New Germany, which will include preschool and a mall capable of serving high school students.

‘A new center for this community’

Nancy Pynch-Worthylake, executive director of the South Shore Regional Center for Education, said the new school would have benefits that extend throughout the community.

“A new school for New Germany also means a new center for this community,” she told people gathered for the announcement.

Blair Lipsett, chairman of the New Germany Rural High School advisory council, said people in the community are excited about getting a new school and, in particular, that it will include a capable shopping center.

Lipsett said the center would create a clear path for students interested in the trades and help keep them in their community.

“This will allow them to be on their own site, in a modern facility, to really encourage them to want to continue their education in those fields,” he said.

“We tend to have a lot of students from New Germany who are interested in the trades, and thankfully, those students who leave New Germany for a trade program want to stay in their community.”

Opponents want more details

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said he would have liked more information from Friday’s announcement.

He said he would see if the government could build the schools on time, given the lack of traders and Previously announced school projects have faced delays.

Churchill said he was pleased to see the skilled trades program continue.

“We know what the shortage of skilled tradespeople is in our province and anything we can do to get more young people interested, I think we’ll all be better off.”

NDP education critic Suzy Hansen said it’s hard to know if there will be enough schools for the Halifax area to meet the demand given the lack of details from the government. She hoped the minister would have provided more information.

“We don’t even know the configuration of the schools, whether we need primary or secondary schools,” she said.

Hansen said she is also concerned that the amount of money set aside for school repairs is low in the context of the total amount of spending announced Friday.