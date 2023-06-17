Wembanyama, compatriots add French flair to NBA draft prospects’ international category





PARIS (AP) Victor Wembanyama wasn’t the only young Frenchman turning heads overseas. Of course, fans would have to look much further to find Ryan Rupert, who played for the New Zealand Breakers. He is among the international players waiting to hear their names called in Thursday’s NBA draft in New York. They do not possess the size and skills of Wembanyama but they are sure they can have an impact. There is a distinctly French flavor to this draft class. Wembanyama and Rupert are French, as is Bilal Coulibaly, Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 teammate. Here’s a look at some of the top international prospects besides Wembanyama: RAYAN RUPERT, NEW ZEALAND WILDLIFE STRENGTHS: Rupert is a persistent defender with a 7-foot wingspan, who compares his game to Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets. Standing 6-6 without shoes, the 193-pound floater was part of the National Basketball Leagues Next Stars program and just turned 19 years old. He averaged 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. After breaking his right wrist early in the season, he used the time to improve his left-handed skills. His sister, Iliana Rupert, was drafted by the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in 2021. Concerns: Rupert shot 23% from 3-point range in 28 games played and admits he needs to improve his consistency from beyond the arc. His overall field goal percentage was just 35%, though he says his own jump shot is underrated. BILAL COULIBALY, METROPOLITAN 92 STRENGTHS: The 6-6 swingman uses his length effectively on both ends, cutting and ending on the rim being also a disruptive defender. The 18-year-old Coulibaly is projected to be the 11th pick in the APs NBA Mock Draft . He’s a pest on defense, using his 7-3 wingspan to harass ball handlers and shooters. Super athletic, makes smart cuts and can finish in traffic. Gave some solid performances in the playoffs for Metropolitans 92 in the French league. DISCLAIMER: Not a pure shooter. Even taking advantage of the extra space with Wembanyama on the floor, he shot just under 24% from 3-point range through nine playoff games down from 36% during the regular season. Here what does Wembanyama think : By now, everyone knows he deserves to be in the top 10. But not enough realize that he deserves to be in the top 5. JAMES NNAJI, BARCELONA STRENGTHS: The 6-11 Nigerian center with a 7-5 wingspan is a rim protector and rebounder threat lob for Barcelona, ​​one of the best teams in Europe. The 249-pound Nnaji is averaging 9.3 minutes, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game in 53 games with Barcelona currently in the Spanish league playoffs and facing Real Madrid in the finals. NOTES: Misses shooting when defenders keep him away from the rim. May be prone to 0.8 per game in limited minutes due to unrefined post moves. He shoots 51% from the free throw line. He is viewed as a developmental prospect and turns 19 in August. KEEP AN EYE ON Tristan Vukcevic: The 20-year-old center impressed at the NBA draft combine, scoring 21 points on 3-for-3 shooting from behind the arc in one game and standing just over 6-11 without shoes. Vukcevic has bounced around Europe, playing in Olympiacos’ youth system before joining Real Madrid and eventually Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, where he shot 37.3% from 3-point range this season. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

