Spurs Belly Cargo Uptick Passenger Aircraft Recovery

Cargo market forecasts from Boeing and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) broadly agree, calling for 2022 revenue in the air cargo market to exceed $200 billion, Boeing’s director and cargo customer leader said. Brian Hermesmeyer for AIN in an interview shortly before the Paris Air Show. .

“In 2021, the air cargo industry generated $170 billion in revenue,” he said. “That was significantly higher than 2020 when we were sitting at about $124 billion,” he said. “A lot of this has to do with the high revenue generation that was captured by many operators in 2021 during the course of the pandemic.”

IATA’s latest monthly report at press time said the rate of decline in cargo tonnage (CTK) flown slowed sharply from 17 percent in January to 8 percent in March. “Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTK) increased 9.9 percent compared to March 2022,” IATA said. “The strong growth in ACTKs reflects the addition of on-board capacity as the passenger side of the business continues to recover.”

Hermesmeyer said the cargo industry has seen headwinds in 2023 compared to the past two years. “A lot of that is driven by geopolitical tensions and the decline in consumer spending, although the US still tends to be quite strong on that front,” he noted. “The short-term headwinds we see in 2023 are expected to begin to recover by the end of the year in 2024.”

Turning to the two-year Boeing Air Transport Forecast, last published in November, Hermesmeyer said that, globally, he expects freight traffic to grow by about 4.1 percent annually from 2022 to 2041. “GDP will to have a growth rate of 2.6 percent, trade at 2.8 percent, and industrial production at 2.2 percent,” he added.

As a general rule, while air cargo carries only 1 percent of the reported tonnage of world trade, it accounts for 35 percent of its value. Carriers play a key role in air cargo: while only 8 percent of commercial jet aircraft are cargo, they carry 54 percent of air cargo traffic.

Hermesmeyer divides the global air cargo market into four main subgroups: combined carriers, express carriers, all-cargo carriers, and passenger aircraft carriers.

“Combined carriers have the lion’s share of revenue generation in the business, at 41 percent, or about $70 billion in revenue in 2021,” he said. “These are carriers that fly cargo on the main deck, as well as having significant belly capacity in their fleet and having an impact on how cargo is moved.”

Express carriers are popular: FedEx, DHL, UPS, SF Express, as well as China Postal. This segment of the air cargo industry accounts for about $65 billion in revenue or 38 percent of the total.

“Cargo airlines operating main deck cargo are indeed generating around 90 per cent of revenue in the business and they play a key role in the main East-West trade lanes, with varying percentages depending on the distances involved ,” Hermesmeyer reported.

Belly freight predominates on transatlantic routes, meaning that main deck freighters carry only about 43 percent of trade. However, on the Europe-Asia and Asia-North America routes, freight carriers account for 73 percent and 75 percent of the market, respectively, he said.

Hermesmeyer identified three countries in Southeast Asia—Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia—that are beginning to benefit from supply chain diversification. In 2011, Vietnam’s share of tonnage from Southeast Asia to the US was 2 percent, a figure that rose to 7 percent in 2021. “Vietnam is in the early years to become an even more important provider of goods to the world,” Hermesmeyer said. . “They’ve certainly seen the biggest benefit from diversifying outside of China.”

IATA’s March report said the Middle East’s share of the world air cargo market reached 13 percent, testament to the strength of performance enjoyed by the cargo operations of Qatar Airways and Emirates.

“The geographic advantage of the region certainly plays into the growth of cargo across the region,” noted Hermesmeyer. “A lot of transit cargo moves through major hubs in the Middle East and the carriers operating in those hubs are combined carriers with large widebody passenger fleets. The combination of geographic advantage and their global network and the ability to aggregate, redirect and redistribute cargo [benefits them] in ways that other carriers or other regions [do not].”

Hermesmeyer acknowledged Hong Kong’s leading position as the world’s leading airport by cargo volume. According to the International Airport Review, last year the airport handled 4.2 million tons of cargo, although this figure represents a decrease in 2021 of 16.4 percent.

“Hong Kong remains Hong Kong and you see Cathay Pacific and others operating from there in a similar way,” he said. “I think it’s a combination of geography, but it’s also a combination of the nature of the networks that they’ve developed that help them move the cargo that they move.”