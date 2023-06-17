Work to support Children and young people recognized with honours

The list celebrates the achievements and service of outstanding people across the UK. Karen, who works as part of the Children and Young People team at HIWFRS, has been recognized for services to youth and public safety.

Karen said: I feel extremely honored to receive this award. To be able, together with the Children and Youth team, to make a difference in the lives of children and young people in need is a great privilege. I am blessed with a brilliant team and for me, this award is a recognition of all the staff and volunteers who are dedicated and passionate about the work we deliver. I am also grateful to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the Fire Authority for their unwavering commitment to improving positive outcomes for young people in our communities.

Karen, from Eastleigh, joined Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service 15 years ago as a Princes Trust team leader and has since played an integral role in developing the work of the Children and Young People team.

Karen and her team deliver a range of programs that help keep thousands of children and young people safe:

Princes Trust Program at HIWFRS which has helped more than 2200 young people (16-25 years old) who are unemployed and not in education or training. The course offers young people the opportunity to build confidence through a residential week away, team challenges, work experience placement and community project. In its most recent evaluation, the HIWFRS Princes Trust program was rated as outstanding in its delivery.

which has helped more than 2200 young people (16-25 years old) who are unemployed and not in education or training. The course offers young people the opportunity to build confidence through a residential week away, team challenges, work experience placement and community project. In its most recent evaluation, the HIWFRS Princes Trust program was rated as outstanding in its delivery. Fire cadets which provides fun and challenging opportunities for young people to reach their full potential while contributing to safer, stronger and healthier communities. Karen led a project to open six new cadet units, opening up the opportunity for more young people to gain essential social, life and work and wellbeing skills, including the BTEC Level 2 qualification.

which provides fun and challenging opportunities for young people to reach their full potential while contributing to safer, stronger and healthier communities. Karen led a project to open six new cadet units, opening up the opportunity for more young people to gain essential social, life and work and wellbeing skills, including the BTEC Level 2 qualification. of FireWise program to help young people who show an unhealthy interest in fire understand their feelings and the circumstances that lead to fire-setting behavior or a fascination with fire.

to help young people who show an unhealthy interest in fire understand their feelings and the circumstances that lead to fire-setting behavior or a fascination with fire. of Fire safety education at school program which engages with around 29,000 young people in schools across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight each year.

Neil Odin, Chief Fire Officer, said: Karen deserves this recognition for her commitment and passion for improving the life chances of young people. She is an inspiration not only to the young people she works with, but also to her team and colleagues. We are all delighted that she has received this honor.