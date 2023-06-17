Pope Francis in ‘better’ shape than before, says surgeon



Rome

CNN

–



Pope Francis was released from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday, where the 86-year-old was recovering from abdominal surgery after the procedure raised new concerns about his health.

The pope left the hospital in a wheelchair and spoke to well-wishers and medical staff who had gathered outside the entrance to say goodbye, as seen in a CNN video.

People also lined the walkway outside the facility in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the pope, who smiled and waved to those waiting.

He was surrounded by security as he left and was helped to a waiting car. Francis was photographed praying in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in the Italian capital shortly after his release.

Dad is fine. He is better than before, Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who operated on the Pope last week, said Friday outside the hospital after the Pope was discharged.

Before returning to the Vatican, the pope also stopped for a brief visit to a convent at the Maria Santissima Bambina Institute, before greeting and thanking security guards outside an entrance to the city, the Vatican press office said.

He will perform his weekly Angelus prayer this Sunday and is well enough to hold all his appointments except for a general audience next Wednesday, the Vatican added.

Pope Francis had been staying at Gemelli Hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery last Wednesday.

In an interview with Vatican Media, Alfieri, the Pope’s surgeon, said he is not worried about the Pope’s health and that he is well enough to travel.

The operation went well. Do I have any concerns about the health of the popes? No, in the sense that the Holy Father, compared to other 86-year-old peers, has a perfect heart, has blood tests that many 50-year-olds would envy because there is no parameter outside the country, he said. .

But the doctor suggested that the Pope and those around him should limit their commitments to those that are heavy because of the strains on the abdominal walls for the first month.

Asked if the Pope will be able to make an apostolic trip to Lisbon in August and then to Mongolia, Alfieri said that if the Pope recovers carefully, he will be able to make this trip in better condition than had planned before. that.

On Thursday, Vatican press office director Matteo Bruni said medical staff reported the pope had rested well overnight. The clinical course continues regularly. Hematochemical examinations are in the normal range.

Earlier that day, as a sign of thanks, he hosted the entire operative team formed by medical personnel, nurses, social and health workers and assistants who coordinated, performed and made possible the operation on June 7, Bruni added.

The Pope also visited the children in the Pediatric Oncology and Children’s Neurosurgery ward, who in recent days have expressed their love for the Pope through numerous letters, drawings and get-well messages, Bruni said.

Greeting the audience, His Holiness thanked all the health care personnel for their professionalism and efforts to alleviate each other’s suffering with gentleness and humanity along with medication, he said.

The Pope joked about his recovery as he left for the Vatican: Thank you, thank you journalists. I’m still alive.

Francis has experienced a number of health problems throughout his life, including colon surgery two years ago. He had part of one lung removed after battling pneumonia when he was young. In 2019, he underwent eye surgery at the Pius XI Clinic of Rome to treat a cataract. He also suffered from chronic sciatic nerve pain.

In the past year, he has used a cane or a wheelchair to ease his knee problems.

If Francis is medically disabled for an extended period of time, the Vatican could face a constitutional crisis. There is no papal vicar in the Catholic system, meaning someone who can replace the pope’s authority in his absence.

The Vatican’s Secretary of State, currently Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, may oversee routine day-to-day management, but he has no powers to, for example, appoint bishops or create or suppress dioceses around the world.

The pope revealed in December that he had already arranged a letter of resignation in case of permanent medical impairment shortly after his election in 2013.

Francis said in an interview with the Spanish daily ABC that he wrote the letter several years ago and delivered it to the Vatican’s then-secretary of state, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone.

In 2013, Francis’ immediate predecessor, the late Pope Benedict XVI, made the almost unprecedented choice to step down from his post, citing his advanced age and shocking the Catholic world.

This marked the first time a pope had resigned in nearly 600 years. The last pope to resign before his death was Gregory XII, who in 1415 resigned to end a civil war within the church in which more than one man claimed to be pope.

In a tweet on Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the news of Pope Francis’ dismissal.

With joy I learned of the dismissal of His Holiness Pope Francis from the Gemelli Polyclinic, she wrote on Twitter, wishing him a speedy recovery in the hope that he will soon return to the full exercise of His Magisterium and continue to be a guide strong and authoritative.

An earlier version of this article misstated the timing of the popes’ release.