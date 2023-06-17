Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower and anti-war activist, dies at 92



Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst and anti-war activist whose release of the so-called Pentagon Papers exposed the US government’s systematic deception about the Vietnam War, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 92.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, his family said. Ellsberg announced his diagnosis in March, saying at the time that doctors had given him three to six months to live and that he had decided not to undergo chemotherapy.

He died Friday at his home in Kensington, California, according to his family.

He is considered the patron saint of whistleblowers revealing to The New York Times in 1971 when the US knew the Vietnam War was unwinnable, Ellsberg spent his life focused on peace and transparency, later co-founding the Freedom of the Press Foundation.

Daniel was a truth-seeker and a patriotic storyteller, an anti-war activist, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many and an inspiration to many others, his family said. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

In the late 1960s, Ellsberg was working as a defense analyst for the RAND Corporation when he became disillusioned with US involvement in Vietnam. As part of his work with RAND, Ellsberg had access to classified documents demonstrating how the US government had systematically lied to the public about the war, and Ellsberg felt compelled to reveal the information.

He first approached several U.S. senators in the hope that they could make the documents public records, but when that was unsuccessful, he leaked all 7,000 pages to The New York Times, which published them in 1971.

The documents revealed horrific information against the Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson administrations. While officials spoke optimistically about the war to the public and continued to send troops to Vietnam, they privately knew the US was losing, with then-Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara advising President Lyndon B. Johnson as early as 1967 that American escalation would not to win. war and, by some accounts, advocating withdrawal.

Among other revelations, the report showed that President John F. Kennedy had approved the overthrow of Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem, whom he and other administrations had previously supported in 1963, according to New York Times.

In an unprecedented move, the Nixon administration barred the Times from continuing to publish pages of the report after the first stories. Ellsberg then leaked the document to the Washington Post, which was also sued by the government. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of the two releases, concluding that the government had not made out a case for censorship, and the full release of the Pentagon Papers resumed.

Ellsberg admitted to being a whistleblower and faced 115 years in prison after being charged as a spy under the Espionage Act. He was eventually released after it was discovered that the Nixon administration had been wiretapping his conversations, resulting in a trial.

In a letter to friends that he shared on social media in March, Ellsberg reflected on his decision to release the Pentagon Papers.

When I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969, I had every reason to think I would spend the rest of my life behind bars, he wrote. It was a fate I would have gladly accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, impossible as it seemed (and was). In the end, however, that action in ways that I could not have predicted, because of Nixons illegal responses, had an impact on shortening the war.

The documents had an impact in other ways as well. Along with further fueling the antiwar movement, the revelations also contributed to a growing distrust of the federal government, a sentiment that would be further encouraged in the 1970s with the Watergate scandal and revelations of state abuse of national security, such as those of caught in Report of the Church Committee.

Sitting down with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in late March, he expressed, among other things, his joy at spending his final days with his family and eating whatever he wanted. It’s been a great party, it’s time to go home and go to bed, he said at the time.

Born April 7, 1931, in Chicago, the Great Depression forced the Ellsbergs to move to Detroit when he was 6 years old, according to the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A gifted student, he received scholarships to an elite prep school and, later, to Harvard University.

After a year of graduate study in the United Kingdom, he returned to the U.S. to enlist in the Marine Corps to support U.S. Cold War policy, according to Amherst. After his service, Ellsberg returned to Harvard to work on his dissertation in game theory, which led him to join the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit think tank, in 1959 to work on nuclear war strategy.

In 1964, he joined the staff of the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, according to The New York Times, and worked directly on Vietnam policy.

He turned from a hawk to a dove, wrote the Timesin 1967 when he was in Vietnam as part of the State Department and concluded that no change in tactics or reallocation of American resources could turn the tide of the war.

Ellsberg returned from Vietnam and rejoined the RAND Corporation after contracting hepatitis, The New York Times reported, but until 1969, he continued to serve as a government consultant on the war, during which he had access to classified documents.

In the more than 50 years since the leak, he has been a staunch critic of US intervention and nuclear war, giving lectures, making media appearances and often protesting, which have led to arrests.

Ellsberg was among more than 100 anti-war demonstrators arrested outside the White House in 2010 and again in 2011 for rallying in support of Chelsea Manning, a whistleblower who leaked information about the Iraq war to WikiLeaks.

He too openly supported the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Neither organization really wants to tell how the sausage is made or how the legislation is made, and they prefer to be the only voice on policy for the public, Ellsberg told NPR. The Supreme Court wishes to derive all the authority it can from concealing the nature of the dispute; the details of the arguments people have made one way or the other.

It’s a very good thing that came out. It was important to be out, he added, calling such leaks the salvation of a republic.

Ellsberg is survived by his wife, Patricia, his children Robert, Mary and Michael, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A public memorial, his family said, will be planned in the coming months.

This story has been updated with additional details.