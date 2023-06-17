New supports are coming to people experiencing homelessness in Prince George





The province and the city of Prince George have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) formalizing their commitment to work together to better support people who are homeless and encamped and to help prevent encampments. “Our government is committed to working with the City of Prince George to provide people with better support and a safe place to live in a way that will improve the quality of life for everyone in the city,” said the Premier. David Eby. “Today’s agreement formalizes this commitment to work together to help people who are sheltered outside move in, and ultimately into safe, stable and supportive homes.” The Memorandum of Understanding clarifies the roles and responsibilities of the province and the city in prioritizing the health and safety of people sheltering outside and bringing them in. This includes the Province’s partnership with Prince George to implement the new Housing Action Action Teams (HEART) and Temporary Housing Action in Shelter (HEARTH) programs. These new initiatives will support people in the camps on their way to sustainable housing. “Through the Belonging in BC homelessness plan, we are creating new tools that will provide much-needed support and shelter to prevent camping for the long term,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We are proud to work with the City of Prince George and Indigenous partners to provide housing for the people who need it most. This is one of many steps our government is taking to break the cycle of homelessness, and I’m excited to see it move forward.” HEART is a new multidisciplinary regional program designed to rapidly respond to encampments to better support people sheltering outside to move inside. The program will bring together provincial and local governments, Indigenous and First Nations partners, Northern Health Organizations and non-profit organizations to quickly assess the needs of people sheltering in camps and ensure rapid access to the support and services they need to to get out of homelessness. Health, sanitation, income, harm reduction, fire safety and social and cultural support will all be provided through the programme. In addition, the HEARTH program will provide coordinated emergency shelter, housing options and immediate support to help people in camps or shelters in public spaces move in and access appropriate temporary or permanent housing options. their needs. The province and BC Housing will lead the creation of the HEART and HEARTH programs in Prince George. Implementation of HEART is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023, while HEARTH will become operational in the spring of 2024. The city will suggest available land and expedite rezoning and permit approvals for new housing and housing projects. supporters to be identified as part of the campsite’s response plan. “I am pleased that the City will work to support the Province in its work to address priorities related to housing, health and public safety,” said Simon Yu, Mayor, Prince George. “We expect this coordinated approach will address the immediate and long-term needs of our most vulnerable citizens, who have been living in crisis for too long.” The Memorandum of Understanding also outlines provincial and municipal commitments to help prevent and respond to future encampments in Prince George. This includes: an inter-ministerial and coordinated response to homeless encampments on Crown and other lands through the provision of rapid outreach and increased access to support;

exploring the potential use of municipal leverage, such as tax exemptions, zoning and bylaws, to accelerate social housing units and affordable housing consistent with BC Housing’s funding programs and community housing needs; AND

engaging with First Nations and Indigenous organizations to develop and facilitate access to safe and supportive cultural practices for Indigenous people housed in camps. Both the HEART and HEARTH programs are part of Belonging in BC, the Province’s plan to prevent and reduce homelessness. The plan will also add 3,900 new supportive housing units and 240 complex care spaces across the province. Learn more: To read the MOU, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BC_Encampment_MOU_June_14_2023.pdf To read the Belonging in BC plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BelongingStrategy.pdf To learn more about HEART and HEART, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/homelessness-services/HEART-HEARTH

