UN steps up criticism of IMF and World Bank, other pillars of post-World War II global order

UNITED NATIONS — In the wake of World War II, three institutions emerged as key pillars of a new global order. Now, in an unusual move, the top official at one, the United Nations Secretary-General, is pushing for major changes at the other two.

Antonio Guterres says the International Monetary Fund has benefited rich countries instead of poor ones. And he describes the IMF and World Bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a conspicuous failure that left dozens of countries deeply in debt.

Guterres’ criticism, in a recent letter, is not the first time he has called for an overhaul of global financial institutions. But it is his most in-depth analysis of their problems, cast in light of their response to the pandemic, which he called a stress test for organizations.

His comments came ahead of meetings called by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday and Friday to address multilateral development bank reforms and other issues.

Neither the IMF nor the World Bank would directly comment on the secretary general’s criticisms and proposals. But Guterres’ comments echo those of outside critics, who see the leadership of the IMF and World Bank as constrained by the powerful countries that control them, a situation similar to that of the United Nations, which is faced with its own calls for reform.

Maurice Kugler, a professor of public policy at George Mason University, told the Associated Press that the institutions’ failure to help countries most in need reflects the persistence of a top-down approach in which the president of the World Bank is a US citizen. appointed by the president of the USA. and the managing director of the IMF is a citizen of the European Union appointed by the European Commission.

Richard Gowan, the UN director of the International Crisis Group, said there is much frustration with the US and its European allies dominating decision-making, leaving African countries with only a sliver of voting rights. Developing countries also complain that bank lending rules are stacked against them, he said.

In fairness, the bank has tried to update its financing procedures to address these concerns, but it has not gone far enough to satisfy countries in the Global South, Gowan said.

Guterres said it is time for the IMF and World Bank boards to correct what he called historical mistakes, biases and injustices built into the current international financial architecture.

This architecture was created when many developing countries were still under colonial rule.

The IMF and what is now known as the World Bank Group were created at a conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, in July 1944 to be key institutions of a postwar international monetary system. The IMF was supposed to monitor exchange rates and lend reserve currencies to countries with balance of payments deficits. The World Bank would provide financial assistance for post-war reconstruction and for building the economies of less developed countries.

Guterres said institutions have not kept pace with global growth. He said the World Bank has $22 billion in paid-up capital, money used for low-interest loans and grants for government development programs. As a percentage of global GDP, this is less than one-fifth of the 1960 funding level.

At the same time, many developing countries are in a deep financial crisis, exacerbated by inflation, rising interest rates and stalled debt relief.

Some governments are forced to choose between taking debt relief or defaulting in order to pay public sector workers, possibly damaging their credit ratings for years to come, Guterres said, adding that Africa now spends more on debt service costs than for health care.

IMF rules unfairly favor rich nations, he said. During the pandemic, the group of seven rich countries, with a population of 772 million, received the equivalent of $280 billion from the IMF, while the least developed countries, with a population of 1.1 billion, were allocated just over 8 billion dollars.

This was done according to the rules, Guterres said. This is morally wrong.

He called for major reforms that would strengthen the representation of developing countries on the boards of the IMF and the World Bank, help countries restructure debts, change IMF quotas and renew the use of IMF funds. of. He also called for increased funding for economic development and addressing the impact of climate change.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack, asked about Guterres’ proposals at a June 8 press conference, said she was unable to comment on any of the specifics.

She added that the review of IMF quotas is a priority and is expected to be completed by December 15.

In a written response to a question from the AP, the IMF said it had received an unprecedented response to the largest-ever request from countries for help in dealing with the latest shocks.

After the pandemic hit, the IMF approved $306 billion in financing for 96 countries, including sub-market loans to 57 low-income countries. It also quadrupled interest-free lending to $24 billion and provided some $964 million in grants to 31 of its most vulnerable countries between April 2020 and 2022 so they could service their debts.

The World Bank Group said in January that its shareholders have launched a process to better address the scale of development.

The bank’s development committee said in a March report that banking must evolve in response to the unprecedented confluence of global crises that have upended development progress and threaten people and the planet.

Guterres’ call to reform the IMF and World Bank comes as the United Nations also faces demands for an overhaul of its structure, which still reflects the post-World War II global order.

Gowan said many UN ambassadors felt it might be a little easier and more beneficial for developing countries to overhaul the IMF and World Bank than to reform the UN Security Council, which has been debated. for more than 40 years.

While Guterres and UN ambassadors talk about reforming financial institutions, any change depends on their boards. Gowan noted that when the Obama administration engineered reform of the IMF’s voting rights in 2010, it took five years for Congress to ratify the deal, and Congress is even more divided and dysfunctional now.

But Western governments are aware that China is an increasingly dominant lender to many developing countries, Gowan said, so they have an interest in reforming the IMF and World Bank in ways that prevent poorer countries from relying on Beijing for credit.

Beyond the Paris meeting, the debate on IMF and World Bank reforms will continue in September at a summit of Group of 20 leaders in New Delhi and at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

US climate chief John Kerry said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that he will attend the Paris summit along with IMF and World Bank officials.

Hopefully the new avenues of finance will be more defined than they have been, he said. I think it’s really important.