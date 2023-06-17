Dominican Republic, Canada disagree on Haitian police assistance office





[1/2] Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly at a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

PORT-AU-PRINCE, June 16 (Reuters) – As Haitian police struggle to control powerful armed gangs, a dispute between the Dominican Republic and Canada went public on Friday, further complicating an international plan to increase Haitian police force. A day after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced plans to set up a Canadian office to coordinate support for Haiti’s national police this summer in the neighboring Dominican Republic, her Dominican counterpart denied any deal authorizing an office on Dominican soil. In a post on social media, Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez said no agreement had been reached, adding that the Dominican government had not even discussed such a plan. In a later statement to Reuters, Canada’s foreign ministry said it continues to work with 20 countries and international organizations to strengthen Haitian police and increase security, noting ongoing talks “to finalize a location that will to support the group’s work in geographical proximity to Haiti.” The statement did not say whether the location would be in the Dominican Republic, which shares the Caribbean island of Hispaniola with Haiti. Haitian-Dominican relations have long been strained. Since gang violence escalated last year in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Santo Domingo has increased border security and deported tens of thousands fleeing the crisis back to Haiti. On Thursday, Joly announced plans to coordinate a police support operation from a base in the Dominican Republic and thanked Alvarez for his offer, according to a transcript from a Canadian government official. Since last year, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has called for an international force to curb the gangs. The groups now control large parts of the country, which has fueled a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands of Haitians. The United States has pushed Canada to take a leadership role, but to date no country has offered to lead an international force. Reporting by Harold Isaac; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Sandra Maler and William Mallard Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

