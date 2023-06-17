How rational is Russia?

The timing could hardly have been better. As the New York Times published another opinion piece essay arguing that the Russians rationally perceived NATO expansion as a real threat to their security and therefore went to war with Ukraine, the authoritative Russian policy journal, Russia in Global Politics, published its PIECES firmly illustrating that Russians are either irrational or that their rationality is not of this world.

The article in question is authored by Sergej Karaganov, identified as “Doctor of History, Honorary Chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy”. His words speak for themselves. Here are some of his particularly important comments, translated from the magazine, with some corrections made by me.

Who started the war? Desperate Western elites, of course. Karaganov writes, “The deep, even primary reason for the Ukrainian crisis, like many other conflicts in the world, and the general increase in military threat is the accelerated failure of the modern Western power elites created by globalization in recent decades. “

What has Karaganov read? The US economy is still the largest in the world; The European Union and NATO are still extremely effective. True, American politics is dysfunctional, but somehow the US and EU elites manage to govern societies that are models of democracy and plenty for most of the world.

Then Karaganov goes off the deep end: “This weakening not only enrages the imperial-cosmopolitan elites (Biden and Co.), but also frightens the imperial-national ones (Trump). Enraged? Mild-mannered Biden? Trump, who can don’t know where most of the world is? “The West,” concludes Karaganov, “is losing the ability it had for five centuries to absorb wealth from around the world, imposing, first of all, by brute force, orders political, economic and establishing its cultural dominance”. Karaganov does not seem to understand that the rise of China and India does not entail a reduction in the West’s ability to “absorb wealth” or, more precisely, to make wealth. One is tempted also use a You too argument: How did Russia become the largest country in the world, if not by brute force?

As if this were not enough, Karaganov goes even deeper: “I have studied the history of nuclear strategy for many years and I have come to a clear, albeit not quite scientific, conclusion. The emergence of nuclear weapons is the result of the intervention of the Almighty.” Please note that Karaganov is not kidding. What can be said of a supposedly serious analyst who really believes that God works in such incredibly mysterious ways? Worse, why did the good lord decide to communicate this knowledge to none other than Karaganov?

The world is a mess, thanks to the West, but Russia can save it if it does two things. First, he must dream big: “The confrontation with the West in Ukraine, no matter how it ends, should not distract us from the internal strategic movement – spiritual, cultural, economic, political, military-political – towards the Urals, Siberia. , the Great Ocean.” Cynics might call Karaganov’s aspirations nothing less than imperialism disguised as “the urgently needed formulation of the ‘Russian dream’ at last – the image of that Russia and the world for which one wishes to strive”. If the image of Russia and the world is anything like what Russia has done to Ukraine, then heaven help us all – although if God is as evil as Karaganov makes out, miracles won’t do either.

By now, most of these statements sound absurd at best, confused at worst. But it is the core of Karaganov’s writing that shows how independent he and his companions are. His second recommendation for saving the world from desperate Western elites involves major action: “We will need to restore the credibility of nuclear deterrence by lowering the unacceptably high threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, moving prudently but quickly on the prevention-escalation scale. “

So what exactly does he have in mind? Karaganov goes far beyond Russian military doctrine de-escalation through escalation. “Things can go so far as to warn compatriots and all people of good will about the need to leave their residences near objects that can become targets of nuclear attacks in countries that provide direct support to the Kiev regime. That’s all the countries included the Ramstein process – over 50 at last count.

Now consider what Karaganov effectively said: He wants to threaten most of the developed world and a quarter of the world’s states with nuclear war. And he’s confident he can get away with it, because “Only if a madman sits in the White House … will America decide to strike at the ‘defense’ of the Europeans, triggering a response, sacrificing a conditional Boston for grace of a conditional Poznan.” One more time, You too it comes to mind: What happens if a madman sits in Russia’s Foreign and Defense Policy Council or in the Kremlin?

How the government could pay for a universal coronavirus vaccine The AI ​​opportunity: How ChatGPT could revitalize US education



To what degree do Karaganov’s deeply troubled views reflect those of the powers that be in Russia? We don’t know, except that his authoritarian role on the Council suggests he’s not a lone wolf. Serge Schmemann of the New York Times characterized Karaganov as “a prominent Russian political scientist whom I have known for nearly 20 years covering Russia and interviewed many times as a window into Kremlin thinking.”

Some Western policymakers and analysts believe that Russia is not irrational, that its rationality is different from that found in the West. In any case, how does one talk to people who completely misunderstand geopolitical realities, truly believe that nuclear weapons are the product of divine intervention, aspire to create a messianic Russia, and believe that the destruction of Poznan and other European cities is a non-starter. World War III, but to prevent it?

Alexander J. Butterfly is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 non-fiction books, as well as “Imperial Conclusions: Decay, Collapse, and Resurrection of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial decline and imperial revival in comparative perspective.