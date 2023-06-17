



of Hawaii International Film Festival ( HIFF ) and the University of Hawaii Academy for Creative Media ( ACM ) The system announced the inauguration HIFFxACM Acceleratora one-year program starting in the summer of 2023. This partnership provides all students across all universities on 10 campuses access to cinema and media mentoring, networking, filmmaker visits to classrooms in various classrooms whoops campuses and a compliment HIFF 43 pass. of HIFF 43 pass welcomes students to all films and events at the anchor festival, free film screenings at the new whoops Sunset Clothes campus and additional educational opportunities. “This is an important opportunity for HIFF to continue our indelible work to build the future of the film industry Hawaii through increased involvement in supporting the careers of our emerging creatives. We are grateful for the vision of whoops ACM system leadership, administrators and professors who are building pathways for students to enter the domestic and international creative industries,” said HIFF Executive Director Beckie Stocchetti. through HIFFxACM accelerator, ACM students will have access to increased awareness of media career opportunities and related practical experience HIFF , the only statewide film festival in the US, and the only Academy Award-qualifying film festival with a focus on Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander content. Opportunities such as the Cinema and Media Mentor link and HIFF Metaverse for Students will allow students the opportunity to network with industry professionals and network beyond their immediate community. “When we started ACM IN whoops More than 20 years ago, one of our first priorities was to secure a relationship with the globally recognized company Hawaii International Film Festival to screen our first ACM short narrative films by early students like Ty Sanga and Christopher Yogi,” said ACM Founder and System Director Chris Lee. “Now, with ACM The system supports 16 programs in total 10 whoops campuses, we are excited to expand that partnership by helping to bring HIFF programming in multiples ACM campuses across the island chain and offer HIFF it goes to everyone ACM students and faculty among many other benefits. In particular, I want to thank HIFF Director Beckie Stocchetti and HIFF Artistic Director Anderson Le for their longstanding support for ACM System and processing HIFFxACM Accelerator.” HIFF is mission is to bring the best in international cinema to Hawaii, and to advance cultural understanding and exchange among the people of Asia, the Pacific, and North America through the medium of film. The primary objective for HIFFxACM The accelerator is to educate and empower HawaiiCollege students through unique programming designed to enhance their cultural and visual literacy while building connections with industry experts from around the world. For more information about the 2023–24 Accelerator Program, visit HIFF Web page.

