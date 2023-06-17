Hounslow becomes official Refill Destination to help tackle plastic pollution

Hounslow has pledged to help tackle the use of plastic containers alongside 14 other London councils.

In support of The national Replenishment campaign from the city to the seaHounslow has become a recharge destination, working to connect residents with places where they can eat, drink and shop without the unnecessary packaging.

As a top-up destination, the Council will promote sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics that will not only protect the environment, but also help residents and businesses save money during a cost of living crisis by taking advantage of reusable alternatives to those available. plastic items.

The council is calling on businesses across Hounslow to join the fight against plastic pollution by becoming ‘Refill Stations’, visible to residents free of charge. Recharge application.

There are already more than 100 organizations that have signed up to be Recharge Stations across Hounslow, with ten of these stations located in Heston as part of the Council’s first-of-its-kind neighborhood loop project, Heston in the Loop.

Residents who are passionate about protecting the environment and looking to reduce their weekly bills are encouraged to download the Recharge app to view all Recharge Stations across Hounslow.

Hounslow Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate, Environment and Transport, Katherine Dunne, said: ‘Hounslow Council is proud to announce our commitment to join the City to Sea’s Refill campaign, taking a stand against plastic pollution not only within our borough but across the UK.

“By becoming a refill destination, we will actively connect our residents with organizations that provide food, drink and shopping options without unnecessary plastic packaging.

“We aim to become more sustainable while also helping our residents and businesses navigate the current cost of living crisis by embracing reusable alternatives.

“The council is calling on businesses across Hounslow to join us in this fight against plastic pollution by becoming Refill Stations, which will be accessible via the Refill app.”

Harriet Bosnell, CEO of City to Sea, said: ‘It’s fantastic to have Hounslow Council coming on board, supporting World Refill Day and pledging to become a ‘Recharge Destination’.

“At the heart of this is an acknowledgment of the plastic crisis we face and an acknowledgment that we cannot recycle more to solve this environmental disaster.

“City to Sea will work with Hounslow over the coming years to measure their impact and transparently report on the increased recharge and reuse in the area, as well as support Hounslow Council in engaging businesses and residents.”

Hounslow’s Refill campaign first began engaging with businesses in May as part of Heston In The Loop, a neighborhood circular project aimed at empowering the Heston community to spend less, reuse, repair and recycle more.

Hounslow’s Net Zero team and environmental volunteers visited businesses in Heston to raise awareness of the Recharge campaign, helping to increase the total number of Recharge Stations in Heston to 10.

The UK’s lunch-on-the-go culture generates 11 billion items of packaging waste every year, as well as contributing 2.5 billion coffee cups to the waste each year.

Plastic waste has a negative impact on the environment and our health, often resulting in the pollution of roads, rivers and then oceans.

In 2019, Hounslow Council declared a climate emergency. The council committed to taking bold action to reduce its carbon footprint and identified measures towards achieving a carbon-zero municipality by 2030 in the Climate Emergency Action Plan.

City on the sea is a non-profit environmental organization that campaigns to stop plastic pollution at its source.