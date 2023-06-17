International
Hounslow becomes official Refill Destination to help tackle plastic pollution
Hounslow has pledged to help tackle the use of plastic containers alongside 14 other London councils.
In support of The national Replenishment campaign from the city to the seaHounslow has become a recharge destination, working to connect residents with places where they can eat, drink and shop without the unnecessary packaging.
As a top-up destination, the Council will promote sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics that will not only protect the environment, but also help residents and businesses save money during a cost of living crisis by taking advantage of reusable alternatives to those available. plastic items.
The council is calling on businesses across Hounslow to join the fight against plastic pollution by becoming ‘Refill Stations’, visible to residents free of charge. Recharge application.
There are already more than 100 organizations that have signed up to be Recharge Stations across Hounslow, with ten of these stations located in Heston as part of the Council’s first-of-its-kind neighborhood loop project, Heston in the Loop.
Residents who are passionate about protecting the environment and looking to reduce their weekly bills are encouraged to download the Recharge app to view all Recharge Stations across Hounslow.
Hounslow Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate, Environment and Transport, Katherine Dunne, said: ‘Hounslow Council is proud to announce our commitment to join the City to Sea’s Refill campaign, taking a stand against plastic pollution not only within our borough but across the UK.
“By becoming a refill destination, we will actively connect our residents with organizations that provide food, drink and shopping options without unnecessary plastic packaging.
“We aim to become more sustainable while also helping our residents and businesses navigate the current cost of living crisis by embracing reusable alternatives.
“The council is calling on businesses across Hounslow to join us in this fight against plastic pollution by becoming Refill Stations, which will be accessible via the Refill app.”
Harriet Bosnell, CEO of City to Sea, said: ‘It’s fantastic to have Hounslow Council coming on board, supporting World Refill Day and pledging to become a ‘Recharge Destination’.
“At the heart of this is an acknowledgment of the plastic crisis we face and an acknowledgment that we cannot recycle more to solve this environmental disaster.
“City to Sea will work with Hounslow over the coming years to measure their impact and transparently report on the increased recharge and reuse in the area, as well as support Hounslow Council in engaging businesses and residents.”
Hounslow’s Refill campaign first began engaging with businesses in May as part of Heston In The Loop, a neighborhood circular project aimed at empowering the Heston community to spend less, reuse, repair and recycle more.
Hounslow’s Net Zero team and environmental volunteers visited businesses in Heston to raise awareness of the Recharge campaign, helping to increase the total number of Recharge Stations in Heston to 10.
The UK’s lunch-on-the-go culture generates 11 billion items of packaging waste every year, as well as contributing 2.5 billion coffee cups to the waste each year.
Plastic waste has a negative impact on the environment and our health, often resulting in the pollution of roads, rivers and then oceans.
In 2019, Hounslow Council declared a climate emergency. The council committed to taking bold action to reduce its carbon footprint and identified measures towards achieving a carbon-zero municipality by 2030 in the Climate Emergency Action Plan.
City on the sea is a non-profit environmental organization that campaigns to stop plastic pollution at its source.
- Residents who want to reduce single-use plastic packaging can download it for free Recharge application to see a map of nearby ‘Recharge Stations’ offering refills for reusable water bottles, coffee mugs and lunch boxes.
- Businesses that already offer refills can advertise this service by registering online and will get a free refill window sticker and poster to let people know refills are welcome.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hounslow.gov.uk/news/article/2889/hounslow_becomes_official_refill_destination_to_help_tackle_plastic_pollution
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pixel 8 leak reveals display specs in detail
- Hounslow becomes official Refill Destination to help tackle plastic pollution
- See infantry fighting vehicles Ukrainian forces managed to capture from the Russians
- Vivek Ramaswamy offers a solid defense of Trump, while running against him
- All The Actors Who’ve Played Superman, Ranked From Worst To Best
- Following the long arc of tennis broadcasts
- Is Walmart’s New Bet on Fashion Brands a Threat to Specialty Channels?
- Google adds useful new features to Android Play Books app
- French Aerospace Group GIFAS Appoints New Managing Director
- Is the UK’s illegal migrant crackdown working? – BBC Newsnight
- 8th earthquake reported in less than 4 weeks near Canton
- Erdogan gives eulogy to former Italian PM Berlusconi, recalling memories