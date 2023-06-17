Falconer Native, WWII Vet’s 99th Birthday | News, Sports, Jobs

With a handful of freshly picked rhubarb in his lap, Tommy Tedesco was in his element. Armed with a knife, a wooden board and decades of instinct, the 98-year-old methodically prepared each stalk as if it were going to market that afternoon.

“I cut the sheet first” said Tedesco, who, while working with his tools, might be the friendliest resident on the east side in Jamestown. “Then I take the bottom off here because they can’t use it.”

Scattered around his home on Second Street are the plants with their large, triangular leaves. When Tedesco was 25, he traded some of his strawberry plants with a co-worker for rhubarb, technically a vegetable, though best known for mixing with sugar and ending up in pies and jams.

“He doesn’t cut it, he pulls it and pulls it straight out of the ground with two hands.” he said about picking rhubarb. “It’s okay if you break it – then you have two pieces – but I like to keep them whole.”

Tedesco is the son of Anthony and Rose Tedesco, a couple who for decades ran a fruit and vegetable market in Falconer. He has been growing his own rhubarb for more than seven decades, with the fruits of his labor available at Peterson Farm.

While Tedesco has an assistant who handles all the actual picking these days, he still likes to sit on his porch and prepare each stem before it’s sent to market.

A native of nearby Falconer and a World War II veteran, Tedesco turns 99 on Sunday — a day that should be made extra special since it’s also Father’s Day.

“What’s my secret?” I do not know,” he said with a laugh on a recent sunny afternoon when asked how he was staying young. “I’m busy, especially when I was younger. But today I can’t be so busy because I’m a bit older.”

However, after pondering the question a little further, he added: “You have to walk slowly. You can’t rush, because when you rush you can fall.”

GOING TO WAR

Tedesco was still attending Falconer High School in 1943 when, at age 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Reserve Corps. Two years earlier, Japan had launched a surprise attack against the US naval base at Pearl Harbor.

After enlisting in the military, the teenage Falconer reported to Niagara Falls where it was snowing and cold. Shortly thereafter, he was sent to Keesler Army Airfield in Mississippi for basic training.

“Boy, it was hot,” Tedesco said he was in the south for the first time in his life. “It was 90 degrees and it was a lot different than it is here.”

After training as a truck driver and air cargo specialist, Tedesco was sent to England in December 1943, joining the 325th Ferrying Squadron, Ninth Air Force. 325 provided passengers, mail and logistical support to all US military units in the United Kingdom.

Asked about a memory from the war that stands out, Tedesco recounted the day he accidentally drove a Jeep into a tree. He was in Northern Ireland, traveling at a good pace when – for reasons he still cannot explain today – he decided to shift from third to second gear.

“There was just a tree there and I happened to hit it on my driver’s side.” he said of the ensuing accident that landed him in the hospital.

While recovering, he asked his mom at home if she could send him string to tie some nails to a board as a way to keep busy. He hadn’t told her about his accident, but the balloon quickly rose.

“Another lady told her that if she wants thread, he’s in the hospital.” he said.

Tedesco was on a 30-day home leave in Falconer when he learned the war was ending. He was discharged in December 1945 at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Last December, Tedesco was honored at the Fenton History Center in Jamestown for his military service during World War II.

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, presented Tedesco with the Bronze Star, the military’s fourth-highest individual award for valor; Good Conduct Medal; American Campaign Medal; European-African-Middle East Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars; World War II Victory Medal; combat infantry badge and honorable service jacket button.

“It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to honor such an extraordinary man who was part of the effort to free Europe from Nazi rule.” Borrello said during the ceremony. “He bravely and selflessly went to war when his nation called him, risking his life to defeat tyranny. While the sacrifices he made in faithful service to our country can never be adequately repaid, with these medals, we express our gratitude and admiration.”

‘IF IT WORKS THE FUNCTION’

While he may have it easy these days, Tedesco seemed to be full of energy after his war service. With relatives in the Silver Creek area, he recalled the night he stopped at a bar in Dunkirk that had a separate dance room.

“I walked in there and saw these three girls sitting there,” he said. “I went in and asked each of them if they wanted to dance and they said they did.”

The name of the bar escapes Tedesco today, but one thing is certain from that night: the girl he found the most beautiful of the three – a 25-year-old named Nina – would go on to be his wife of 70 years.

Tedesco wasted no time learning more about Nina’s upbringing. The day after meeting her for the first time, he stopped by her house to introduce himself to her parents and siblings.

After pausing for a moment during a recent interview, Tedesco admits, “You probably won’t hear a story like this again, but this was a test. I got to see what kind of parents this girl had, her brothers and sisters, and I thought they were all wonderful. Not good, but great. So a month later we got engaged and three months later we were married.”

“You might think it’s kind of fast, but I figured if it worked, it worked, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. So we were married for 70 years and never had a fight.”

Together, Tommy and Nina raised four children. Nina, who loved cooking, sewing and her dogs, passed away in February 2020 at the age of 95.

During his working career, Tedesco was employed by Crescent Tool and Blackstone.

FAMILY CONNECTIONS

Tedesco’s grandfather opened a grocery store in 1920 for Tedesco’s father to run. Located on West Main Street in Falconer, the store specializes in selling California watermelons, bananas, melons and grapes.

In a story celebrating the fruit and vegetable market’s 50th anniversary, Anthony Tedesco recounted the day a circus was in town. It was 1928 and he had ordered two truckloads of watermelons. However, the shipment was late, long after the circus had started.

Despite the delay, all the watermelons were sold.

“It proved beyond doubt that I could sell,” Anthony Tedesco said.

Five years ago, on June 14, 1923, he married Roza. “Getting married is like being in a rowboat at sea.” he told The Post-Journal. “When problems arise, we have to drive in one direction.”

In celebration of the couple’s 60th anniversary, Rose Tedesco noted what made a good marriage. “Hard work,” she said, “And having an outdoor fruit and produce market made it possible to live a healthy life.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Tedesco admits there’s not much to learn about growing good rhubarb: pick a spot, clear any weeds that might get in the way, and plant with fertilizer.

“With new plants you have to water them every day,” he said. “Whenever you plant, you have to water them every day. You can plant at any time. Weed it, fertilize it.”

He said it’s important not to pick anything the first year rhubarb grows; plants take time to fully grow, he said. And when it’s time to harvest, he advises leaving some stems on the ground – otherwise the plant will die.

While Tedesco is best known for keeping the family tradition growing rhubarb, he admits he had more fun growing pumpkins back in the day. When they were in season, he would put his pumpkins of various sizes for sale on his lawn before bringing each one in at the end of the day.

Tedesco and his sister, Joy, are the two remaining siblings in the family. Joy said she is proud of her brother’s accomplishments as well “Given by God, health and extremely sharp mind.” She also looks forward to her daily phone calls with her older brother about politics and “daily events.”

“He is my view of the past of our younger days when we were at home with our parents.” she said. “Tommy and I share memories of being part of our parents’ fruit market. That was a great way to grow up.”

Regarding her brother’s 99th birthday, she said: “I hope that, somehow, his wonderful genes are passed on to the rest of us in the family and we all celebrate our 99th birthdays and beyond.”