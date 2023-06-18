Large asylum sites: support for police forces

Background

The Ministry of the Interior is working to secure places and large (refuge) ships to accommodate asylum seekers in accordance with legal obligations. The seats would provide a more convenient and cost-effective option than the hotel accommodation currently in use. The proposed sites are located throughout the country.

The safety and security of countries, asylum seekers and local communities are of paramount importance. We aim to make the sites as self-sufficient as possible, thereby minimizing the impact on local communities and services. This would include 24/7 security to reduce the need for police patrols.

However, we recognize that these sites are the first of their kind and that, given their geographic location, the proposals may place additional demands on the police forces concerned. This may justify additional funding. This document sets out a policy and guidelines to support the requirements. The process will be managed separately from the normal route for exceptional funding (Special Police Grant). This document sets out this process and guidance.

This process and guidance will be piloted from 1 June 2023 and will be revised according to feedback and needs within six months of implementation.

guiding

As with the special grants guidance, police forces should include in their policing and budget plan, reasonable allowances for unexpected events within their areas. However, it is recognized that the proposed establishment of large sites and vessels (asylum seekers) housing non-detained asylum seekers (see paragraph 1.4 for facilities in scope) may lead to additional pressures on the police forces responsible for the areas in which they are located. The Home Office is keen to support forces to manage the country’s potential impacts on business as usual demand.

The following guidance describes the process of applying for additional support.

1.1 The Home Office will only consider an application from the relevant Police and Crime Commissioner or Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. The Force is unable to make an application of its own volition. Applications should be sent to the Asylum Accommodation program via [email protected]. Questions should also be directed to this address in the first instance.

1.2. The Home Office reserves the right to refuse a grant application and it should not be assumed that financial assistance will be available.

1.3. The request for support should only include additional costs that can reasonably be assessed as arising from proposals to deploy large sites or vessels (pathfinders) to accommodate asylum seekers in the region for which the force is responsible. Generally, these will include those necessary to pay staff or officers overtime, mutual aid and day off work costs (including top-up if covered by overtime or mutual aid), but may also include rental costs of premises, vehicles or equipment. Funding does not cover opportunity costs: for example, the cost of an officer engaged in policing the operation as part of their normal duty should not be included in the application. Similarly overheads, such as the use of buildings, will be an opportunity cost if the facility is already owned or controlled by the police force, but may be included if a new building or facility is operationally required. A clear justification must be provided for all costs.

1.4 Applications should only pertain to large non-detained asylum seeker countries and ships announced on or after 29 March 2023 (path-makers). Applications should not be made for policing in relation to asylum seekers placed in prohibited hotels or accommodation.

1.5 In applying for a grant under this policy, the PCC/PFCC should refer to the criteria document in Annexure A, which has been prepared in conjunction with the HMICFRS. The grant criteria document sets out the information a PCC/PFCC must include in their application. They must attach all relevant documentation supporting their application in order for their offer to be properly evaluated.

1.6 The Home Office will make an agreement in principle, subject to review by HMICFRS after the commencement of operations. HMICFRS will conduct an independent review of the application to assess the scale of operations, risks and threats, and whether the costs are reasonable and proportionate and whether they demonstrate the principles of value for money. This process may involve a visit to the relevant force and may result in additional information being sought to fully assess the application. They will then provide the Home Office with a report outlining their findings and recommendations. The IFRS terms of reference are included in Appendix B.

1.7 Home Office officials will provide advice to Ministers who will make the final decision. The PCC/PFCC is then informed in due course of the outcome of their application.

1.8 In cases where the grant is approved forces will be required to demonstrate that their financial governance arrangements, for the management of expenditure, meet the principles of public money management.[footnote 1].

1.9 Awards will be made quarterly in arrears and subject to annual review. Therefore, forces must ensure appropriate governance to track and monitor costs directly related to sites and large vessels (defaulters). The force may review the Home Offices initial agreement offers to reflect current costs and is expected to do so at least annually.

Threshold criteria

2.1 Based on past needs for forces managing areas around equivalent areas, the Home Office does not expect to set a minimum cost limit to qualify for grant funding in the way that it does to qualify for the Special Grant. Forces should note that claims are not expected to meet the Special Grant threshold. The Department will consider all reasonably estimated, itemized and documented costs.

Appendix A: grant criteria

presentation

It is recognized that there may be new demands on policing capability and capacity arising from the impact of proposals to establish large new sites or vessels (pathways) to accommodate asylum seekers in a force area and that funding may be required to cover this extra. It is not anticipated that this addition would meet the limits for special grant funding, but some of the considerations may be similar.

It should not be assumed that financial assistance will be available, but the Home Office will consider requests for funding to help meet costs where necessary, the additional expenditure incurred would otherwise create a serious threat to the financial stability of forces, their capacity to provide normal policing, and the safety of the local community and staff and service users of the proposed sites.

principle

Requests must be for additional operational costs that can reasonably be said to arise from the proposed location of the large site or (traveler) vessel to accommodate asylum seekers.

They should not be for ongoing costs or additional establishment and infrastructure.

The Home Office will also consider: proportionality affordability for the Asylum Accommodation Program the financial viability and existing capacity and capability of the police force



Additional Considerations

What the offer should cover

Information and intelligence

This includes, for example:

Threat assessment

This includes, for example:

ability and intent of activists

local risk assessments including the likelihood of the risk and the damage its impact will cause

operational risks (civil contingencies, event planning and local resilience forums)

organizational risks (eg need and ability to work together with other blue light services)

community risks (impact on the community)

GOVERNANCE

Operational governance

Including relevant strategies, policies and powers

Financial governance

This includes:

information about governance arrangements including:

details of the senior officer responsible for financial governance

information about the levels of authority for approving expenditure

information about challenging processes related to costs and expenses

documentation demonstrating financial governance, decision-making and challenge.

information about the proposed expenditure, including:

additional overhead costs for the force up to every three years [footnote 2]

elements attributable to one-time implementation costs

requirements breakdown

If additional officers are required, the number and whether full-time or if the requirement is likely to be weighted more for specific periods in the life of the site such as opening or closing

Appendix B

Terms of reference of KMNRF (which may be changed depending on the circumstances):

Purpose

To advise the Home Office of an application from [force] for funding to support additional police requirements relating to [large site / vessel] to accommodate asylum seekers in [location].

HMICFRS will be required to review resources established by [force] and give a rating. Advice should focus on whether these resources are proportionate and reasonable when considering the risks and threats associated with them.

assignments

HMICFRS will engage with the relevant force to ascertain risks and threats and the level of resources deployed.

HMICFRS will provide a professional view if the use of resources is proportionate and reasonable, given the operational requirements.

HMICFRS will notify the Home Office if the resources used are, in their professional judgement, disproportionate and/or disproportionate to operational requirements.

HMICFRS will review whether the level of governance the force has is appropriate and advise the Home Office whether value for money principles are being applied.

HMICFRS will advise the Home Office in writing about the application after they have considered the information provided by the force.