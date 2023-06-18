Berhalter was rehired as US Soccer coach after controversy involving a player’s family





After months of turmoil that included an investigation into a decades-old domestic violence incident and a dispute with the family of a star player, Gregg Berhalter returns as coach of the USA men’s soccer team. American Soccer Federation announced that it had ended its search for a coach Friday about six months since Berhalter’s contract expired, creating a vacancy in the first place. U.S. soccer officials said they evaluated a number of domestic and international candidates, but in the end, no one seemed better equipped to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup than Berhalter, the first person in U.S. history to attend a Cup. FIFA World Cup. both player and coach. “I am confident that Gregg is the right person for the job and look forward to working in partnership with him,” Matt Crocker, US Soccer’s athletic director, who led the job search, said in a statement. Cindy Parlow Cone, the president of U.S. Soccer, said the confederation takes allegations of domestic violence “very seriously” and felt comfortable reappointing Berhalter after an independent investigation determined the 1992 incident involving him and his wife it Was “an isolated event”. “We trust those findings and Gregg has our full support,” Parlow Cone said at a news conference Friday. BJ Callaghan, who is currently the interim coach, will continue to lead the team through the Concacaf Gold Cup, which ends in mid-July. Meanwhile, Berhalter will spend the summer working on “big-picture properties away from the team,” Crocker added. Berhalter was the head coach for the men’s national team between 2018 and 2022. While being considered for another term, allegations of an old domestic abuse incident came to light, prompting a inquiry from US Soccer. Berhalter later Received that there was some truth to the claims, explaining that when he and his wife were young, they had a heated argument where he “kicked her in the leg.” He said the incident happened more than 30 years ago, when he was 18 years old, and since then he has matured a lot as a partner. To complicate matters, it turned out that football officials found out about the fight from the parents of one of Berhalter’s star players. Danielle Reyna, who was friends with Berhalter and his wife in college, told the press that she leaked the information after she was upset about comments that Berhalter apparently spoke about her son Gio Reyna’s limited playing time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Reyna said she felt “very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family has considered a friend for decades,” though she added that her intentions were not to have him fired. At a US Soccer press conference on Friday, Berhalter said he has not spoken to Gio Reyna, but he hopes to repair relations in the coming months. “Everything we’re doing is trying to be good together, and we need the relationship to be good,” Berhalter said. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

