International
Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the US women’s national team, will miss the World Cup due to injury
Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the US Women’s National Team, announced on Friday that she will miss next month’s FIFA Women’s World Cup with a foot injury.
The USWNT is vying for its third consecutive World Cup title — a feat no men’s or women’s team has accomplished before, according to FIFA. The tour begins on July 20 in host countries Australia and New Zealand.
“A broken heart is not the half of it,” the 38-year-old defender said in a statement on Friday night. “I had hoped and worked and hoped more to be back in time to help lead the team to this World Cup, but after much discussion, unfortunately, there is a lot of variability in my return to action.”
The two-time World Cup champion has been battling a foot injury she suffered in April while playing for Portland Thorns FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.
In addition to Saurbrunn’s absence, the women’s team will be without winger Mallory Swanson, midfielder Sam Mewis and forward Catarina Macario.
Swanson tore his patellar tendon in a game against Ireland in April. Mewis is recovering from a second knee surgery she had earlier this year, and Macarius is still rehabbing her ACL, which she tore in 2022.
Saurbrunn’s announcement comes just days before the team’s coach, Vlatko Andonovski, unveils his 23-man World Cup squad.
Saurbrunn wished her team the best of luck at the World Cup and said she was grateful to work with her teammates.
“This program has always been about the team and I have no doubt that the twenty-three players on the final roster have what it takes – in their legs, their heads and their hearts – to bring home our fifth trophy,” she said.
The USWNT faces Vietnam in the in the opening match on July 21 in Auckland.
Saurbrunn has made 216 appearances for the USWNT. She could be replaced by Alana Cook and Naomi Girma, both of whom are making their World Cup debuts.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or register
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/becky-sauerbrunn-u-s-womens-national-team-miss-world-cup-injury/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the US women’s national team, will miss the World Cup due to injury
- Why users are angry with Reddit
- A moderate intensity earthquake hits J&K
- Biden hopes to meet Xi Jinping in the coming months
- The impossible task of defending Donald Trump
- How regional and international variables will affect the quadripartite meeting in Astana – ANHA | HAWARNEWS
- Boris Johnson gets new job as Daily Mail columnist
- The Emperor and Empress of Japan arrive in Indonesia for their first state visit | world news
- Kartik Aaryan Fan Asks If He’s Found True Love; actor says he was unlucky | Hindi Movie News
- England v Australia first test, day two, series highlights, results, latest news, Usman Khawaja scores a century, Stuart Broad no-ball
- Bling-friendly Dolce & Gabbana presents understated luxury at Milan Fashion Week menswear shows
- Berhalter was rehired as US Soccer coach after controversy involving a player’s family