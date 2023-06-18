Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the US women’s national team, will miss the World Cup due to injury

Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the US Women’s National Team, announced on Friday that she will miss next month’s FIFA Women’s World Cup with a foot injury.

The USWNT is vying for its third consecutive World Cup title — a feat no men’s or women’s team has accomplished before, according to FIFA. The tour begins on July 20 in host countries Australia and New Zealand.

“A broken heart is not the half of it,” the 38-year-old defender said in a statement on Friday night. “I had hoped and worked and hoped more to be back in time to help lead the team to this World Cup, but after much discussion, unfortunately, there is a lot of variability in my return to action.”

The two-time World Cup champion has been battling a foot injury she suffered in April while playing for Portland Thorns FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In addition to Saurbrunn’s absence, the women’s team will be without winger Mallory Swanson, midfielder Sam Mewis and forward Catarina Macario.

Swanson tore his patellar tendon in a game against Ireland in April. Mewis is recovering from a second knee surgery she had earlier this year, and Macarius is still rehabbing her ACL, which she tore in 2022.

Saurbrunn’s announcement comes just days before the team’s coach, Vlatko Andonovski, unveils his 23-man World Cup squad.

Saurbrunn wished her team the best of luck at the World Cup and said she was grateful to work with her teammates.

“This program has always been about the team and I have no doubt that the twenty-three players on the final roster have what it takes – in their legs, their heads and their hearts – to bring home our fifth trophy,” she said.

The USWNT faces Vietnam in the in the opening match on July 21 in Auckland.

Saurbrunn has made 216 appearances for the USWNT. She could be replaced by Alana Cook and Naomi Girma, both of whom are making their World Cup debuts.

