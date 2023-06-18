Celebrate health and peace on International Yoga Day this Wednesday





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Yoga is a practice of physical, mental and spiritual exercise that originated in ancient India. This Wednesday, June 21, marks International Yoga Day. Dr. Raj Kumar, founder of the Gandhi International Institute for Peace (GIIP) and Michele Santos, owner and instructor of Sun Yoga, will join HNN Sunrise Weekends this Sunday to talk about the benefits of practicing yoga and demonstrate some poses . GIIP is hosting its 5th annual International Day of Yoga event at the MOA Wellness Center, 600 Queen Street, Suite C-2, in Kakaako, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday. The theme of this year’s activity is Yoga for Health, Healing and Peace. Hawaii State Senator Mike Gabbard will be the keynote speaker, with guest presenters from across Hawaii, California, Canada and Belgium. Kumar is the author of Secrets of Health and Healing and says some of the health benefits of yoga include increasing flexibility and keeping joints healthy, improving breathing, lowering blood pressure, helping to build strength, reducing stress , making healthier life choices and improving your body. natural healing process. About 300 million people practice yoga worldwide, with more than 36 million practitioners in the US alone. GIIP has been promoting peace, youth education about nonviolence, and healthy living awareness in Hawaii for the past 17 years. For more information or to make a donation, visit gandhianpeace.org. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

