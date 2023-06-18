Ukraine war is hurting Africa, South African President Ramaphosa tells PutinExBulletin

International
Evgeny Biyatov/AP
KYIV, Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Saturday with a group of African leaders who traveled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” a day after going to Ukraine, but the meeting ended without apparent progress.
Seven African leaders, the presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt’s prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda visited Ukraine on Friday in an effort to help end the nearly 16-month war.
The African leaders then traveled to St Petersburg on Saturday to meet Putin, who was attending Russia’s international economic forum.
Details about the delegation’s proposals were scarce.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the three-hour meeting that the African peace plan consisted of 10 elements, but “it was not formulated on paper”.
“The peace initiative proposed by African countries is very difficult to implement, difficult to compare positions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. But “President Putin has shown interest in looking into it.”
“He spoke about our position. Not all provisions may be related to the main elements of our position, but this does not mean that we do not need to continue working,” Peskov said.
“The main conclusion, in my opinion, from today’s conversation is that our partners from the African Union have shown an understanding of the real causes of the crisis that was created by the West and have shown an understanding that it is necessary to get out. of this situation on the basis of addressing these fundamental causes”, said Lavrov.
Russia says it was actually forced to send troops to Ukraine because it was threatened by Ukraine’s desire to join NATO and by the country’s support from the United States and Western Europe.
Speaking at the economic forum on Friday, Putin announced that Russia’s first tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed in Belarus, describing the move as a deterrent against Western efforts to defeat Russia in Ukraine. He previously said the deployment would begin in July.
Asked if he could order the use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, Putin said he did not need to, but noted that Moscow could use its nuclear arsenal in the event of a “threat to the Russian state.” .
“In that case, of course we will use all the tools that the Russian state has. There should be no doubt about that,” he said.
The mission to Ukraine, the first of its kind by African leaders, follows other peace initiatives such as China’s and is of particular importance to Africa, which relies on food and fertilizer shipments from Russia and Ukraine. The war has hampered exports from one of the world’s most important breadbaskets.
“This conflict is negatively affecting Africa,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and four other African leaders after their closed-door talks on Friday.
Ramaphosa and others acknowledged the intensity of the hostilities, but insisted that all wars must end and stressed their willingness to help speed that up.
“I believe that Ukrainians feel that they have to fight and not give up. The road to peace is very difficult,” he said, adding that “there is a need to end this conflict sooner rather than later.”
The delegation, including Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, represent a cross-section of African views on the war.
South Africa, Senegal and Uganda have avoided censuring Moscow over the conflict, while Egypt, Zambia and Comoros voted against Russia last year in a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion.
Many African countries have long had close ties to Moscow, dating back to the Cold War when the Soviet Union supported their anti-colonial struggles.
Speaking during Friday’s press conference, Comoros President Azali Assoumani floated the idea of a “road map” to peace, prompting questions from Zelenskyy who demanded clarification and insisted he did not want “any surprises” from their visit with Putin.
The chances of peace talks seem dim as Ukraine and Russia take different positions. Ukraine demands that Russia withdraw its troops from all its occupied territories as a condition for peace talks. The Kremlin, in turn, wants Ukraine to recognize the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as part of Russia and to acknowledge other land gains it has made.
China presented its peace proposal in late February. Ukraine and its allies largely rejected the plan, as the warring parties appear no closer to a ceasefire.
The peacekeeping mission in Africa comes as Ukraine launches a counteroffensive to dislodge Kremlin forces from occupied areas, using advanced Western-supplied weapons in attacks on some sections of the more than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line. .
In the village of Blahodatne, captured by Ukrainian forces in a counteroffensive six days ago, soldiers said they had orders to keep advancing and not retreat, pointing to long, grueling battles ahead in a direction where the Russians have built dense lines of fortifications.
“Morale is really strong because the guys know they are moving forward to liberate their lands,” said a Ukrainian soldier with the sign Skripal (Violinist). “We have an order not to retreat and move forward, so we are trying.”
Village roads are riddled with craters, buildings are dug up, and bullet holes are spread throughout almost every settlement. Inside a cultural center, a Ukrainian commander with the call sign “Lermontov” said they had captured many Russian soldiers during the liberation of the village and showed reporters four bodies he said were Russian fighters who had been recruited from prisons.
