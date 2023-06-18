Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame to get a permanent home in Trenton





The Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame is one step closer to having a permanent home in Trenton, NS, where it began more than three decades ago. Currently located in a leased space in New Glasgow. On Saturday, the provincial and federal governments announced $3.75 million in joint funding for a new multi-use building that will house the hall of fame and provide community meeting facilities. Nova Scotia is contributing $1.5 million and Ottawa is contributing $2.25 million. The land on Main Street in Trenton was donated by the city. ‘Overwhelmed’ Ken Langille, chairman of the board of the Hall of Fame society, said he was “overwhelmed” to learn the project had been fully funded. After he and other members had spent years meeting with government officials, Langille said the funding announcement was the highlight of his career. Langille said the idea for a Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame began in 1989. “It started with a bunch of jock guys who were jocks in Trenton,” he said. “We managed to get enough people to get on a board and then we started looking for a place to house it.” That first house was a former meatpacking plant in Trenton. The chairman of the Pictou County hall of fame society said the collection has outgrown the current building in New Glasgow. (Google Maps) Langille said when the building went up for sale, the society’s entire collection was moved into storage at a Trenton school. He stayed there for almost four years. When the post office in New Glasgow moved across town, the society rented the old building that is the current home of the collection. According to Langille, many people from Pictou County have done well in sports and the society wants to preserve that history. Sports minded community He said Pictou County has a strong sports community and people have donated so much material that there isn’t enough room to display the collection in the current building. Speaking at the funding announcement, Sean Fraser, cabinet minister and MP for Central Nova, said he hoped the new hall of fame would be inclusive and reflective of Pictou County’s diversity. “Today’s funding announcement for the future Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame will ensure that the proud history and achievements of African Nova Scotian Mi’kmawand First Nations athletes will be preserved for years to come,” said he. Trenton Mayor Donald Hussher, who served on the hall of fame board for eight years, said Pictou County is proud of its sports history and the city was proud to bring the hall of fame back to Trenton through the land donation. New Husshersaid names continue to be added to the hall of fame and athletes from the area continue to represent Canada at international events. “This is something that young people can look up to and carry the torch that was left by the sports hall of famers from years past,” he said.

