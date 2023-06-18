International
OBE to the York archaeologist in the King's Birthday Honours
Posted on June 17, 2023
Professor Milner is an award-winning archaeologist who for the past two decades has co-directed a number of excavations, including the world-famous Middle Stone Age site of Star Carr.
The Star Carr site is recognized as one of the most important archaeological sites in the country and is recognized globally for the exceptional preservation and examination of its organic remains, as well as producing the oldest Mesolithic art in Britain, the earliest known house in Britain and the earliest known. carpentry in Europe.
artifacts
Located in North Yorkshire, the site dates back to around 11,000 years ago, just centuries after the end of the last Ice Age. It has become world famous in the archaeological world for preserving artefacts found buried deep in the peat, including headdresses made from red deer skulls, which appeared on a Royal Mail stamp in 2017.
Professor Milner led a team of over 70 researchers from a range of disciplines to investigate the site and preserve some of the remains before they were destroyed by severe changes in soil chemistry. This research showed how people coped with rapid climate change at the end of the last ice age in Northern Europe.
Public engagement
She is passionate about raising the profile of this period of British prehistory and has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to public engagement, which has included visiting schools, working on exhibitions with a range of museums, writing several books and appearing on news programmes. numerous television and radio stations. .
Professor Milner said: “I am delighted to receive this honor which reflects the importance of archaeology. It is a great privilege to be able to inspire people in archeology and hopefully encourage the next generation to be interested in the past and understand how it relates to the present and the future.
“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have been trained and mentored by some incredible people and worked with some amazing teams and I thank them for all their support over the years.”
mentoring
Professor Milner was the first female Professor of Archeology since the Department’s inception in 1979 and is currently Head of Department. She has been very active in leadership roles and has worked to encourage and support staff in promotion across the University, mentoring women and creating gender equality in various academic contexts.
More broadly, she has been a Trustee for a number of Archaeological Institutions and sits on a number of international boards. She was elected a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London in 2009 and a Fellow of the British Academy in 2019.
charismatic
Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: “Nicky is an inspiring and extremely accomplished archaeologist. She excels in everything she does from teaching and research to public engagement. Her work at the Star Carr site in North Yorkshire was at the forefront of archeology research by all global standards.
“In addition, she is an outstanding and comprehensive research supervisor, consistently supporting a large number of students from a variety of backgrounds, some of whom have gone on to prestigious careers.
“I am delighted that her work has been recognized at the Birthday Honours.”
iMPACT
Professor Milner has been recognized at various university awards and in 2019 she was highly commended for Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year at the Times Higher Awards.
In 2014 and 2020, Professor Milner and her team won Research Project of the Year in the public-voted Current Archeology awards for their work at Star Carr; unequivocally demonstrating the incredible impact and scope of her research. The project also won the Best Innovation Award in 2016 at the British Archaeological Awards.
A second academic at the University of York has been recognized for her work in the Birthday Honours.
Professor Jane Hill was awarded an OBE for services to conservation ecology in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Professor Hill has been a member of staff at the University of York for more than 20 years, examining how species – particularly butterflies – have shifted their ranges in response to climate change.
