CFM International begins leaking news from the Paris Air Show





This week the aviation world will be literally inundated with press releases, product news and order announcements for new aircraft or engines from the Paris Airshow. Getting your message heard above knowledge isn’t easy, so engine manufacturer CFM International got out of the box early.

LEAP engines under the microscope Yesterday CFM International, the 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, updated the progress of the RISE new technology engine program and also talked about the performance of its narrow LEAP engine. LEAP is the exclusive powerplant for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with Pratt & Whitney in the Airbus A320neo family. SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAYMOVE TO CONTINUE CONTENT Photo: Aeromexico According to a Reuters report yesterday, CFM International (CFM) said it is redesigning some parts in the LEAP engine to address durability and timing on the wing issues. While most of the news about these concerns has focused on the Pratt & Whitney GTF (geared turbofan) engine, LEAP is also not giving the time between maintenance visits that CFM or its customers expect. For both OEMs, the issue is more pronounced in harsher environments, such as India and the Middle East, although it has also grown with operators in better environments, such as airBaltic, Spirit Airlines and Air New Zealand. The extreme operating temperature of the engine’s hot section is at the heart of Pratt & Whitney’s problems, while LEAP is dealing with issues in the high-pressure turbine blades and turbine nozzles. At a briefing ahead of the air show, CFM said measures to improve endurance in hot and dusty climates will also extend wing time in normal ones, which is good for operators outside India and the Middle East. The Reuters report said CFM engine usage had returned to 92% of pre-pandemic levels, while production of new LEAP engines will rise 50% this year to 1,700 engines. RISE program two years later CFM yesterday released an update on Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) which said it had completed more than 100 tests in the programme. CFM is taking a very broad approach to what the engines of the future will look like and is advancing a number of pioneering technologies, including the Open Fan approach. Photo: CFM International Other technologies being evaluated by CFM include thermal management, compact core, advanced combustion technology and hybrid electric systems to be compatible with 100% sustainable aviation fuel. New technologies are also being matured to test direct hydrogen combustion. Testing so far has proven the new open fan architecture with its greater propulsion efficiency and lower noise output. The RISE program aims for 20% better fuel efficiency with 20% lower CO2 emissions compared to the most efficient engines in service today. That’s a 20% gain over the P&W GTF and CFM LEAP and a stunning advance from the older generation engines still in use. CFM International President and CEO Gaël Méheust said: “The RISE program was launched as the ultimate manifestation of our deep commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering new technologies that will help achieve our more aggressive sustainability goals in support of the industry’s promise of net zero by the year 2050.” CFM is on track to do ground and flight tests by the middle of this decade, and parent company GE Aerospace believes the open fan architecture could unlock the single biggest jump in generation efficiency CFM has ever achieved. . Between them GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines have more than 1,000 engineers supporting the development of RISE program technologies globally. Sources: Reuters, CFM International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/cfm-international-starts-news-flowing-paris-airshow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos