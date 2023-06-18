DVIDS – News – US Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve members prepare for international competitions





Reserve members from the US Army and Air Force spent the last week training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey for the 2023 Confederation of Inter-Allied Reserve Officers, or CIOR, military competition being held in Helsinki, Finland . The competition, known as Milcomp, is a pentathlon designed to physically challenge reserve members from across the alliance with a focus on military skills, according to the CIOR website. Categories

include pistol and rifle shooting, an obstacle course, utility (obstacle) swimming and military orienteering which is often referred to as land sailing. These five skills translate to being a regular soldier and how a soldier in everyday life can succeed, said Staff Sgt. Daniel Kelley, international shot put coach and Olympic orienteering coach for the team. in

young people here learn very valuable life skills. Kelley added that this week was all about putting the contestants in the right mindset by becoming proficient in each category. This week has been long and hard, said first-year Letonger Brianna Mirmina, a first-year competitor, and Bethany, a Connecticut native. It has been challenging but a great experience. Many members of the Army Reserve began training in early May, while tryout week began June 12 and ended June 17 with individuals assigned to their respective teams. It’s been super busy and a lot of hard work, said Staff Sgt. Gavin Hopler, of St. Louis, Missouri and CIOR Milcomp rookie. I think it really helped us develop our skills and set us up for success. Next stop is Sweden for one more week of training, then Finland for the three-day race. I expect them to represent the United States very well, said Command Sgt. Major Russell Moore, CIOR pistol trainer. They have put a lot of effort into it, and hopefully they can translate it into a good result. Date of receipt: 17.06.2023 Post date: 17.06.2023 23:12 Story ID: 447468 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Birthplace: BETHANY, CT, USA Birthplace: BOERNE, TX, USA Birthplace: DIXON, MO, USA Birthplace: ST. LOUIS, MO, USA Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



