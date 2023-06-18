This is the most popular summer destination in 2023





London is having a moment that will continue into the summer as it is the most popular summer destination this year. Travelers sought summer getaways to the British city more than any other international destination this year, according to data Delta Air Lines shared with Travel + free time. To cope with growing demand, Delta will fly 20 percent more seats to London than in summer 2019. London is the most popular summer destination in 2023 Beyond London, Cancun became the No. 2 most sought-after international travel destination for the summer, followed by Paris, Rome and Tokyo (Delta recently resumed service from Los Angeles to Tokyo). The list was rounded out by searches for Amsterdam, Montego Bay in Jamaica, Athens, Los Cabos and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The data was based on searches on Delta.com from November 2022 to March 2023 for travel from June to August this year. All in all, it’s going to be a busy summer for travel. Last month, Delta reported that its international flights were already 75 percent booked for the summer. And international airfares are expected to hit a five-year high with growth attributed to a combination of lower supply, higher fuel costs and strong demand. But the increased prices aren’t necessarily stopping travelers from planning getaways with 82 percent of people recently surveyed by Tripadvisor planning to travel in the next three months, according to a study the company shared with T+L. Of those, 60 percent said they would spend more this summer than last summer. To save money on international travel, travelers should consider strategic planning. Hotel prices in Paris, for example, are lowest during the week of June 19 to 25, while London is most affordable from August 28 to September 3. Alice Jong, a senior research and insight analyst, media at Tripadvisor, said in a statement shared with T+L.

