Israeli ban could cause Indonesia to miss World Beach Games | Olympics news

Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia While the people of Bali are famous for their tolerance and hospitality, a foreign policy stalemate between Indonesia and Israel dating back to the 1940s is threatening to derail a little-known but symbolically important competition recognized by the island’s Olympics. .

A multi-sport event for beaches and water sports, the second edition of the World Beach Games is scheduled to take place on the Indonesian island between August 5 and August 12, with athletes competing in 14 disciplines such as surfing and beach volleyball appealing for a new demographic.

The inaugural World Beach Games were held in Qatar in 2019, with subsequent events canceled as a result of COVID.

With a tourism-dependent economy battered by the pandemic, Balis won the bid last July to host the event announcing to the world that the island was once again open for business. But Balis’ hosting rights to the event are on the line.

Last year, the Indonesian Olympic Committee gave assurances that qualifying athletes from all countries would be accepted into the games. But Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster, has now said Israeli athletes are not welcome, citing a preamble to the Indonesian Constitution that calls for the universal abolition of colonialism and the country’s unwavering support for Palestinian statehood.

I remain steadfast in rejecting the participation of Israeli teams in the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali, he told The Jakarta Post in April.

The preamble has prevented Israeli passport holders, even if they are Palestinian, from visiting Indonesia since the Jewish state declared independence in 1948.

However, a small number of Israeli athletes have circumvented the ban. They include Misha Zilberman, who secured a visa to compete in the 2015 Olympic Badminton World Championships and, most recently, four Israeli cyclists who competed in the World Cycling Championships in Jakarta in February.

If Indonesia is stripped of hosting due to the dispute, it would be the second major sporting event to be derailed by Koster this year.

Just over a month before Bali and two other Indonesian islands are set to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on May 20, he dismissed the Israeli soccer team’s presence in Bali and accused world soccer’s governing body of for double standards. blacklisting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine while turning a blind eye to Israel’s actions.

I invite the people of Bali to pray together so that FIFA is pushed to act justly by eliminating the Israeli team from the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the same way it did when it eliminated the Russian team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. , Koster said.

FIFA was not impressed. He revoked Indonesia’s rights to host the U-20 World Cup and expelled the Indonesian team from the competition, which took place in Argentina, and limited funding to the Indonesian Football Association.

Many have questioned why the leader of a Hindu-majority island is taking such a strong stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

It’s not my position, it’s also the government’s position, Koster told reporters after leaving a high-level government meeting in Jakarta in March.

Indonesian news magazine Tempo later reported that former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri, now chairman of the ruling Indonesian Democratic War Party, of which Koster is a representative, ordered him to ban the Israeli athletes so the party could score points. before next years general. elections.

In the world’s most populous Muslim nation, support for Palestinian statehood is nearly universal, and a tough stance on Israel often appeals to conservative Muslim voters, the most important bloc in any national election.

The move to ban Israeli athletes from sporting events in Indonesia is backed by the Ulema Council, Indonesia’s top body of Islamic scholars, as well as the powerful Islamic Defenders Front, a hardline Islamist organization and pressure group with a prominent presence. on social media, and other Muslims. groups that held protests in Jakarta in March, where Israeli flags were burned and banners were displayed declaring Israel an enemy of Islam.

The central government has yet to publicly comment on the move to ban Israelis from the World Beach Games. But public reaction to the U-20 World Cup loss in the nation of 280 million was mixed, with thousands of netizens denouncing the government on social media for mixing politics and religion with sport.

Tourism operators in Bali also expressed concern over lost tourism receipts predicted to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars by Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

The Israeli Olympic Committee, meanwhile, is demanding that its athletes be allowed to compete in the World Beach Games. Israel also refuses to let its athletes be subject to special conditions put forward by Indonesian Youth and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo in a last-minute bid to save the World Cup, such as playing in empty stadiums, or don’t carry the Israeli flag and don’t play. the Israeli national anthem, which is banned in Indonesia.

The Dubai-based Olympic Council of Asia has officially signaled its agreement with Israel, saying the council strongly believes in the power of sport to promote inclusion.

But with less than two months until the start of the World Beach Games, the organizing body, the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), is refusing to say whether Bali will lose its hosting rights if Israeli athletes are not allowed to take part and has described such questions. as hypothetical.

We have received assurances from the Indonesian Olympic Committee that all delegates and representatives will be provided with an undiminished and equal right to qualify, register and enter the Republic of Indonesia and the island of Bali, an ANOC spokesperson told Al Jazeera, adding: Discrimination will not be tolerated.

Richard Baka, co-director of the Olympic Research Network at Victoria University in Australia, said it was logical that the World Beach Games in Bali would be canceled if Israel was not allowed to participate.

The United States and other countries, I am quite sure, will support Israel, he said.

An internationally recognized expert on the Olympic games, Susan Brownell at the University of Missouri in St Louis agrees, but doubts that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could intervene.

ANOC, led by Sheikh, would probably be happy to exclude Israel, but the IOC could take action to prevent it, she said, referring to Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah. a mighty Kuwaiti Olympian. power broker.

The IOC could also sanction Indonesia for violating the Olympic Charter, Brownell added.

That happened when host Indonesia banned Taiwan and Israel from the 1962 Asian Games. The IOC banned Indonesia from the 1964 Olympics along with any athletes who had competed there from subsequent events, she said.

Heather Dichter, an associate professor of sports history at UK’s De Montfort University, said history was likely to repeat itself.

The 1962 ban and recent times when the U-20 World Cup was taken away from the Indonesians give us a way to predict the future, Dichter said.

If the World Beach Games go the same way, the options don’t look great for ANOC, she said, explaining that soccer tournaments are easier to relocate because so many countries have soccer stadiums but no infrastructure for multi-event competitions such as the World Beach. Games.

Ross Taylor, a former Western Australian Government commissioner to Indonesia and founder of the Indonesian Institute, a think-tank, told Al Jazeera that the row over the World Beach Games was only about the election, but that the country and outgoing President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi will lose if the matches are cancelled.

It will further damage the state of Indonesia, and Jokowi’s legacy in particular, he said.