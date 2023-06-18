US radar firms offering next-generation AESA designs

American radar design and manufacturing firms Raytheon ( RTX ) and Northrop Grumman ( NG ) are both introducing new next-generation fighter jet radars based on active electronic scanning (AESA) technology. The new models provide more advanced combat performance for both the fifth generation fighters now in production and the previous generation platforms.

Raytheon and Northrop Grumman manufacture their respective PhantomStrike and APG-85 systems with transmit/receive modules (TRMs) based on GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductor materials, in contrast to both companies’ previous TRM-built AESA combat radars based on gallium arsenide. GaAs).

GaN technology offers superior performance, especially for providing an array that can transmit electronic countermeasures (ECCM) and the ability to detect smaller targets. Functionality represents a critical asset in an era of geometric expansion in the use of small unmanned aerial vehicles. GaN-based radar designs can also operate at a higher bandwidth and with improved thermal efficiency.

PhantomStrike is the result of several generations of RTX development. Going back almost a decade, Raytheon first introduced the Raytheon GaAs Technology Next Generation Radar (RNGR) and the Raytheon Advanced Combat Radar (RACR). These systems were proposed options for new-build F-16s and as retrofits for older F-16s and the initial production batch of Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets equipped with non-AESA initial equipment.

RTX also manufactures the APG-79 radar for the F/A-18 E/F in service with the US Navy and export customers. Previously, the company had taken responsibility for one of the first operational AESAs, the APG-63 (V)2 for the US Air Force F-15 and the (V)3 variant sold to Singapore and other export customers F -15. The latest variant of the F/A-18E/F radar, the APG-79(V)4, also incorporates GaN TRM into its production.

At the same time, Northrup Grumman continues development of the APG-85, which would eventually replace the radar currently in use with the F-35, the APG-81. NG will introduce the new radar, also GaN-based, in Production Lots 17 onwards and it will account for one of the central new equipment upgrades on all future Block 4 F-35s.

Block 4 will see a major replacement of the F-35’s major onboard systems in the fighter’s internal hardware, including a new suite of mission and avionics systems. A new engine based on the newly developed General Electric XA100 thruster is also proposed for the aircraft. In theory it would replace the current Pratt & Whitney F135, which has experienced problems throughout the aircraft’s production life.

The APG-85 includes active electronic scanning that can jam air, land and sea targets. It can simultaneously detect and track multiple targets in different areas.

The PhantomStrike design is attractive for a wide range of applications because it can fit into the radomes of smaller aircraft and weighs less than 100 pounds—less than half the weight of the most modern AESA designs. RTX explained that its capabilities include digital beamforming and steering, multimode functionality and combined ground and air targeting.

Company representatives have added that the PhantomStrike costs half the price of a typical AESA-class radar. “This is a very good price compared to what is on the market today…especially as we managed to eliminate many moving parts, which lowers the cost of running it,” said a spokesperson. “Fewer parts means less breakdowns and makes it unnecessary to have a large crew ready to perform regular radar repairs.”

These attributes make the radar an ideal fit for the Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50 light fighter, an aircraft jointly developed between KAI and Lockheed Martin, which has produced a very similar two-seat multi-role aircraft with the F-16. but a little smaller. Poland has agreed to buy 48 aircraft, which will carry the designation FA-50PL, in a deal worth around $3 billion.

The Polish Air Force recently selected the aircraft to complement its fleet of F-16C/Ds already in inventory and the 32 F-35s now on order. Deliveries of the F-35 will not begin until 2025, but the first FA-50 will arrive this year. In early May, officials announced that Poland selected the PhantomStrike for the FA-50PL after evaluating several other options.

“[The radar] will enable the efficient implementation of the target functions required for the implementation of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions,” said Krzysztof Patek, a spokesman for the Polish Armaments Agency, the country’s main procurement agency.

The US State Department also approved the sale of 34 Lockheed Martin Missile Division’s ATP sighting and targeting and AN/AAQ-33 Sniper ATP fire control points. The targeting pods will facilitate the FA-50’s operation primarily as a close air support aircraft and training platform.

Former Polish defense officials who now advise the air force point out that the FA-50PL will be the country’s first AESA-equipped fighter. “It also makes a strong case for upgrading our F-16 fleet with the same radar so that we have overlapping capabilities across the entire combat force,” said a former procurement official.