Putin blames Ukraine for lack of talks as African leaders push for peace

African leaders pressed for peace in Ukraine as they met Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday, but the Russian leader blamed Kiev for the lack of talks.

Africa’s high-level delegation traveled first to Ukraine and then to Russia with the long-term goal of bringing the warring parties to the negotiating table.

At the head of the delegation was South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who called for an end to the war.

Putin repeated the Kremlin’s standard line Moscow is open to dialogue with Ukraine, but it was Kiev that refused to talk.

We welcome the balanced approach of our African friends to the Ukrainian crisis. [] We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want peace based on the principles of justice and taking into account the legitimate interests of the parties, Putin said.

Russia demands recognition of the territory it has annexed or occupied, something that cannot be discussed for Ukraine.

Many African countries have been hit hard by the war in Ukraine, now in its second year, particularly as a result of rising wheat prices.

Putin said that the unrest in the global food market was the fault of the policies of Western countries and not the result of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian president has been left isolated from the conflict in Ukraine, with Putin subject to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

Ramaphosa raised this, saying that all children caught up in the conflict should be returned to their homes, but Putin again denied that he had illegally taken children from Ukraine.

The African delegation, made up of leaders from South Africa, Zambia, Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda visited Kiev on Friday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They were initially met with explosions and forced to take shelter in bunkers as Russian airstrikes pounded the capital.

The delegation expressed concern that the African continent was suffering from a protracted conflict, with Ramaphosa insisting to Zelensky that there must be peace through negotiations.

But Zelensky rejected efforts to bring Kiev immediately to the negotiating table and ruled out any peace negotiations with Russia until Moscow’s troops are withdrawn from his country’s territory.

Today, I have made it clear repeatedly in our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze war, freeze pain and suffering, he told reporters at a press conference after the meeting.

African leaders did not convey any message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in their three-hour meeting with Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ramaphosa’s office had previously described the peace initiative as the first time Africa is united after resolving a conflict outside our continent, and where you have a group of African heads of state and government traveling together in an effort to find a path to peace to this conflict.

Western countries have criticized some African countries for not condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and conspicuously abstained from votes denouncing the occupation at the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Ramaphosa has been clear that he will not take sides in a race between global powers and that he is pushing for a negotiated end to the conflict.