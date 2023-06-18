International
2023 SkS Weekly Climate Change and Global Warming News Roundup #24
Posted on Jun 18, 2023 by BaerbelW
This week, some shared articles did quite well on our Facebook page: At a glance – Can animals and plants adapt to global warming?, Discourses of climate delay present in general global television coverage of the 2021 IPCC report, Climate Action Against Disinformation and, A neighborhood in the UK believes Covid was a hoax, a survey on conspiracy theories reveals.
Links posted on Facebook
- Discourses of climate delay present in general global television coverage of the 2021 IPCC report by James Painter et al. , Nature, 23 Apr. 2023
- Why is our upper atmosphere cooling? by Dave Borlace, “Just have a think” on Youtube, June 11, 2023
- Introduction to an atmospheric radiation model by Charles Brown, David Archer and Valerie Young, Chemical Engineering Progress, May 2022
- Climate change is making hurricanes more destructive by Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink, June 12, 2023
- Media response: Canada’s 2023 wildfires and the role of climate change by multiple authors, CarbonBrief, 9 June 2023
- At a glance – Can animals and plants adapt to global warming? by John Mason, Skeptical Science, June 6, 2023
- A neighborhood in the UK believes Covid was a hoax, a survey on conspiracy theories reveals by Robert Booth, The Guardian, 13 June 2023
- Climate Action Against Disinformation by AAD, AAD, June 14, 2023
- Shell drops target to cut oil output as CEO braces for higher profits by Jasper Jolly, The Guardian, 14 June 2023
- ‘Traumatic loss’: Indigenous traditions hit by lack of fruit, climate judgment heard by Dharna Noor, The Guardian, 14 June 2023
- As the impacts of climate change accelerate, are we sleepwalking into hell…? by European Geosciences Union, EGU on YouTube, 14 June 2023
- Guest Post: Nearly Half of Recent Climate Pledges Plan to Continue Extracting Fossil Fuels by dr. Natalie Jones, CarbonBrief, 15 June 2023
- How can we protect students from misinformation? by Melanie Trecek-King, YouTube Investigations Center, June 12, 2023
- Hard law and climate catastrophe are closely linked. This is how by George Monbiot, The Guardian, 15 June 2023
- Rotten seaweed, dead fish, no sand: Climate change threatens to destroy US beaches by Elizabeth Weise, Nation, USA Today, June 17, 2023
- The Scrooges block progress in Bonn by Joe Lo, Climate Home News, June 16, 2023
If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, feel free to submit them via this google form for possible inclusion on our Facebook page. Thank you!
Sources
