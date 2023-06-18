Fires in NS: Westwood Hills residents call for more subdivision exits





As cleanup and recovery from the Tantallon fires continues, the focus is shifting to long-term solutions. Many of the communities that had to leave their homes had only one way in and out of their subdivision. Now, the Westwood Hills community is pressuring the city to expedite more exits. People living in the back of the subdivision, especially as the subdivision continues to grow, are concerned that there is no easy way to evacuate, explained Dustin Oleary, president of the Westwood Hills Residents Association. The association has written a letter to the province and the city saying it wants building a new Westwood Hills exit to be a priority. [Westwood Hills] continues to grow from a housing perspective, and the infrastructure around security within the subdivision is lacking, OLeary said. Westwood Hills resident Lane Farguson and his family noticed a plume of smoke moving toward their home. Aware of the limited egress within their subdivision, the family decided to leave their home before the evacuation notice went out. We realized if something bad is going on, we won’t get caught who knows what, he said. Farguson has been in the Westwood Hills community for 16 years. He said the subdivision has been advocating for more exits for the neighborhood for decades, but nothing has changed. Residents’ Association members have since really pushed for something to be done and here we are in 2023. The letter also addressed a better re-entry plan. Oleary said some community members were upset with the media presence and also expressed concern about the lack of security at the site when Westwood Hills residents were able to return home. He told us that there would be security there to make sure things were safe. When the Westwood Hills residents returned, patrol officers were present. However, despite being told that there would be security at the entrance confirming that people entering the area are residents there, this was not the case. It was really stressful for some, Oleary said, adding that some of them left their doors open when they evacuated, so it was stressful to go back and not know if the place was secured. OLeary said there have been discussions to build an exit report later in the year, but he believes it’s too late. I think we’d be foolish to think this is the last time something like this will happen. We must learn the lessons and commit to doing better and then do it.

