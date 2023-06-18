Baggage system outage causes massive delays at Miami International Airport – NBC 6 South Florida

Hundreds of flights were delayed at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, while several dozen were canceled between the two.

Lance Miller, who flew to Miami for a family visit and cruise, spoke to NBC6 after his flight to MIA from Atlanta was delayed on the runway for several hours.

“I’m used to maybe a 20, 30 minute delay, but this was definitely almost 3 hours, the most significant delay I’ve ever experienced,” Miller said.

Similarly, Chris Miguel, who flew to Miami from California and is also going on a cruise, expressed his displeasure.

“Very frustrating. I’ve never had to sit on a plane for 3 hours on the ground,” said Miguel.

Kim Miles, who was traveling for Father’s Day and to see her ailing parents in North Carolina, experienced multiple problems.

After boarding her plane that was scheduled to fly to Atlanta, she says it sat on the tarmac for several hours, before the flight was ultimately canceled.

“We never left,” she said. “Delayed from Miami because of conveyor belt problems. And then there was a weather problem and the lightning strike. So the plane can fly on the tarmac, the active runway, only to find that we had one mechanic, two mechanics! “

The weather was responsible for at least 500 delays at Miami International Airport and a minimum of 235 at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International.

After all, at least 44 MIA flights were canceled, and at least two canceled at FLL.

Adding to the chaos, the baggage screening system at Miami Airport’s South Terminal went down, resulting in baggage being checked in the Central Terminal.

This caused additional difficulties for those flying from Zones H or J.

The TSA, in a statement to NBC6, confirmed it was addressing the baggage screening system issue and encouraged passengers to arrive early for their flights to avoid possible delays.

TSA is working to address disruptions at Miami International Airport with checked baggage screening equipment, which is currently not operating at full capacity, TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said. TSA worked closely throughout the day with airlines and the airport to initiate alternative processes to screen travelers’ checked bags departing from MIA. While TSA is optimistic that this situation will be resolved soon, we encourage all travelers to allow sufficient time for their checked bags to be screened before their flight departs.

Despite the frustrations, many travelers at Terminal H tried to keep a positive outlook.

“You’re wondering what’s going on with the planes and the delays, the manpower, what is it? But they explained there was a weather situation and they were all working and trying to get all the planes through the gates and there were too many. Nice and welcoming. And like I said, they gave us food and water and kept us calm,” Miller said.

Miles echoed his sentiment.

“This is mechanical [issue]. There is nothing we can do about it. And that said, you have to go with the flow, as they say. You should be thankful for what you have, not what you don’t have, Miles said.