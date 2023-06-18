International
Baggage system outage causes massive delays at Miami International Airport – NBC 6 South Florida
Hundreds of flights were delayed at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, while several dozen were canceled between the two.
Lance Miller, who flew to Miami for a family visit and cruise, spoke to NBC6 after his flight to MIA from Atlanta was delayed on the runway for several hours.
“I’m used to maybe a 20, 30 minute delay, but this was definitely almost 3 hours, the most significant delay I’ve ever experienced,” Miller said.
Similarly, Chris Miguel, who flew to Miami from California and is also going on a cruise, expressed his displeasure.
“Very frustrating. I’ve never had to sit on a plane for 3 hours on the ground,” said Miguel.
Kim Miles, who was traveling for Father’s Day and to see her ailing parents in North Carolina, experienced multiple problems.
After boarding her plane that was scheduled to fly to Atlanta, she says it sat on the tarmac for several hours, before the flight was ultimately canceled.
“We never left,” she said. “Delayed from Miami because of conveyor belt problems. And then there was a weather problem and the lightning strike. So the plane can fly on the tarmac, the active runway, only to find that we had one mechanic, two mechanics! “
The weather was responsible for at least 500 delays at Miami International Airport and a minimum of 235 at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International.
After all, at least 44 MIA flights were canceled, and at least two canceled at FLL.
Adding to the chaos, the baggage screening system at Miami Airport’s South Terminal went down, resulting in baggage being checked in the Central Terminal.
This caused additional difficulties for those flying from Zones H or J.
The TSA, in a statement to NBC6, confirmed it was addressing the baggage screening system issue and encouraged passengers to arrive early for their flights to avoid possible delays.
TSA is working to address disruptions at Miami International Airport with checked baggage screening equipment, which is currently not operating at full capacity, TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said. TSA worked closely throughout the day with airlines and the airport to initiate alternative processes to screen travelers’ checked bags departing from MIA. While TSA is optimistic that this situation will be resolved soon, we encourage all travelers to allow sufficient time for their checked bags to be screened before their flight departs.
Despite the frustrations, many travelers at Terminal H tried to keep a positive outlook.
“You’re wondering what’s going on with the planes and the delays, the manpower, what is it? But they explained there was a weather situation and they were all working and trying to get all the planes through the gates and there were too many. Nice and welcoming. And like I said, they gave us food and water and kept us calm,” Miller said.
Miles echoed his sentiment.
“This is mechanical [issue]. There is nothing we can do about it. And that said, you have to go with the flow, as they say. You should be thankful for what you have, not what you don’t have, Miles said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/baggage-system-outage-causing-massive-delays-at-miami-international-airport/3055977/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baggage system outage causes massive delays at Miami International Airport – NBC 6 South Florida
- Modi pushes for African Union to be admitted as permanent member of G20 ahead of India summit
- President Joko Widodo will watch live FIFA Matchday Indonesia vs Argentina at SUGBK
- 6 actors are auditioning for James Gunn right now
- Flyers don’t take Vegas’ unique route to roster building
- Shirt Shapes and Slime Defined Prada’s Men’s Show for Spring 2024 – WWD
- Three Android Brands Named to Top 10 Most Innovative Brands of 2023
- France is calculating the cost after a rare earthquake hits the West
- Xi Jinping Meets With Old Friend Bill Gates To Discuss Global Challenges
- Treat Donald Trump like Jack Teixeira
- The inspiring journey of IPS Simala Prasad
- Google employees who helped Edward Snowden in Hong Kong | Edward Snowden