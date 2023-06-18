Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister as US hopes to open communication channels to avoid military clash

US Secretary of State Antony Blink Sunday two days of high-level diplomatic talks began in Beijing aimed at trying to calm the explosive US-China tensions that have put many around the world on edge.

Blinken opened his program by meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for a wide-ranging discussion to be followed by a working dinner. He will have additional talks with Qin, as well as China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, on Monday.

An official in the chamber told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan that both sides agree they want to halt the downward spiral in the relationship, but it’s clear there are still deep differences.

Senior State Department officials told reporters that the meeting lasted five and a half hours and was followed by a two-hour dinner. Both sides were “very direct and very frank” and both expressed a desire to “stabilize relations,” the officials said.

Officials said the original objectives for Blinken’s trip were to re-establish high-level communications channels; expressing honest views and exploring areas of possible collaboration. “We made progress on all three of these goals… we covered almost the entire waterline of the relationship,” they said.

Beijing wants investment to flow as its economy slows, as well as address its concern over the Biden administration’s recent decision to freeze the sale of some high-end computer chips.



Both sides, senior State Department officials said, were “extremely well prepared” and they had a “genuine conversation.”

Officials would not confirm whether Blinken will meet with Xi in Beijing, or whether a presidential-level meeting will be announced on the trip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 18, 2023. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS



Blinken will meet with US businesses in healthcare, automotive and entertainment, as well as graduate exchange programs on Monday. He will also hold a solo press conference before leaving for London.

Despite Blinken’s presence in the Chinese capital, the prospects for any significant progress are slim, as already strained ties have become increasingly strained in recent years. Hostilities and accusations have steadily escalated over a range of disputes that have implications for global security and stability.

Blinken is the highest-level US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

Mr Biden and Xi agreed to Blinken’s trip at the start of a meeting last year in Bali. It came a day after it happened in February, but was delayed by the diplomatic and political turmoil caused by the revelation of what the US says was a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States that crashed.

The list of disputes and potential points of conflict is long, ranging from trade with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Blinken will also press the Chinese to release detained US citizens and take steps to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

US officials have said Blinken will raise each of these points, although neither side has shown any inclination to budge from their entrenched positions.

Just before leaving, Blinken stressed the importance of establishing and maintaining better lines of communication between the US and China. The US wants to make sure that “the competition we have with China does not turn into conflict” because of avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.

Mr. Biden and Xi had made commitments to improve communication “precisely to make sure that we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid potential misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Blinken said Friday.

Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to ease tensions, saying in a meeting with Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China could cooperate to “benefit our two countries.”

“I believe that the foundation of Sino-US relations lies in the people,” Xi told Gates. “In the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries and the entire human race.

Biden told White House reporters on Saturday that he “hoped that over the next several months, I will meet with Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences that we have, but also how … we can get along.”

Chances for such a meeting may come at a Group of 20 leaders meeting in September in New Delhi and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November in San Francisco that the United States is hosting.

Since the cancellation of Blinken’s trip in February, there have been several high-profile engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China’s commerce minister traveled to the US and Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Wang in Vienna in May.

But they have been interrupted by outbursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader aims in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraineand US claims from Washington that Beijing is trying to increase its surveillance capabilities around the world, including Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rejected a request by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of lingering discontent.

Austin said Friday he was confident he and his Chinese counterpart would meet “at some point in time, but we’re not there yet.”

Underscoring the difficulties, China dismissed a report by a US security firm that blamed China-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world as “far-fetched and unprofessional”.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman repeated accusations that Washington carried out hacking attacks and complained that the cyber security industry rarely reports on them.

This followed a similar reaction earlier in the week when China said Qin in a phone call with Blinken had asked the United States to respect China’s “core concerns,” such as the issue of Taiwan’s self-rule, “to stop interfering in the affairs of China’s internal affairs and Do not harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition”.

Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks on Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China’s growing influence and ambitions.

It coincides with the Biden administration signing an agreement with Australia and Britain to provide the former with nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving rapidly to expand its diplomatic presence, particularly in the Indian Ocean and Pacific island nations. , where it has opened or plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.

The deal is part of an 18-month nuclear partnership, given the acronym AUKUS – for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying issued a statement of cautious optimism as Blinken began his first day of meetings in Beijing.

“I hope this meeting can help bring China-US relations back to what the two presidents agreed to in Bali,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

However, two US officials played down hopes of major progress and stressed that the trip was intended to restore a sense of calm and normalcy in high-level contacts.

“We are coming to Beijing with a realistic, confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific.

Kurt Campbell, senior Asia expert at the National Security Council, said that “intense competition requires intensive diplomacy if we are going to manage tensions. That is the only way to clear up misunderstandings, to signal, to communicate and to work together.” together where and when our interests coincide”.

Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.