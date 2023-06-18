Arizona woman who competes in international competitions receives altitude training in Flagstaff





Flagstaff has become a popular destination for professional runners to live because they train at altitude. Former track star Rachel Tomajczyk trains in Flagstaff and lives in Williams. Even in the heat, Tomajczyk’s pitch on Piestewa Peak looks effortless. “I’ve always been competitive,” Tomajczyk said. “I really like to push myself and find my limits.” Tomajczyk started running as a child in Plano, TX. She won state titles. He then ran cross country and competed in Track and Field for Baylor University. After graduation and a few years of running as a professional, Tomajczyk traded in track for track. Eventually, she and her husband moved to Arizona so the 30-year-old could train at altitude in Flagstaff. Her career is booming. She is sponsored and is competing for the world championship. “If it snows in Flagstaff, it’s perfect in Phoenix, if it’s super hot in Phoenix, then it’s perfect in Flagstaff, and Sedona has some amazing trails, too,” Tomajczyk said. “I just love training here.” She just represented America at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Austria. “It’s fun to be a part of such a growing sport,” Tomajczyk said. She was positioned high and is looking forward to the future. “I just want to keep getting better at this sport,” Tomajczyk said. “I think it’s fun because it’s a growing sport and seeing more people get into it is a lot of fun.”

