Johnsons legacy follows Sunak as Met considering Partygate video | Partigate
Rishi Sunaks’ efforts to move on from the legacy of Boris Johnson’s chaotic premiership have suffered a further setback after police announced they were examining new Partygate video footage of an incident during the lockdown at Conservative HQ.
The video, which was taken from the Mirror newspaperappears to show Tory party staff drinking and dancing on December 14, 2020 at a gathering held by the campaign team of unsuccessful London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who has since been given a peer in the honors list of Johnsons resignation.
The Home Secretary, Michael Gove, apologized for the footage, describing the actions of those involved as appalling and indefensible, but said it would not be right for him to say whether the Metropolitan Police should reopen its investigation into the break-in. of blocking.
I just want to apologize to everyone who, looking at that image, would think: Well, these are people who were breaking the rules that were put in place to protect us all, Gove said.
However, a group representing the families of people who died from Covid-19 has expressed its disgust at the video, calling on the force to investigate the incident thoroughly.
In the video, Tory officials Jack Smith and Malin Bogue appear to dance next to a sign that says Please Keep Your Distance before crashing into a table full of buffet food. In the background, someone can be heard saying: As long as we don’t leak that they were like, bending the rules.
Last year, the Met decided not to take any action over the gathering, saying a much-publicized photograph showing Bailey among a number of revelers was not enough evidence to refute the version of events offered by those present. .
But on Sunday, a Scotland Yard spokesman said: We are aware of the footage and are looking into it.
Johnson, his wife Carrie and Sunak received fixed penalty notices last year for breaching Covid laws.
A number of Tory MPs campaigning in the upcoming Uxbridge and Mid Bedfordshire by-election at the weekend acknowledged public anger at the new footage. Some Tory supporters also questioned whether a vote for the Sunaks party in the upcoming election tests would actually represent a clean slate or more of the political drama that characterized Johnson’s leadership.
Responding to footage of the party at Tory HQ, Matt Fowler, a co-founder of the Covid-19 campaign Bereaved Families For Justice, whose father, Ian, died in April 2020, said: It’s very shocking to see this especially on Father’s Day . He supported new police investigations and also called for those involved to be stripped of their last honours.
Absolutely that should be investigated again, but you have to ask yourself how much faith you should have in that investigation. That hasn’t come up so far, and that’s definitely something to worry about. Either the first investigation wasn’t good enough or for whatever reason the results were suppressed, which is just wrong, Fowler added.
Fowler said dozens of relatives of the deceased had taken part in WhatsApp group campaigns to express their anger and frustration over the video. Everyone is hurt by this, he said.
Susie Crozier-Flintham, whose father Howard died of Covid in March 2020, messaged the group to say: They know the dead relive our trauma every time something comes out and it’s starting to feel like a intentional inducement.
Leshie Chandrapala, whose father died of Covid in April 2020, told the group: While the country was following the rules, Tory HQ was dancing on the graves of those who died, betraying the Covid of the dead and taking the nation for fools.
At least 24 people were reported to be at the party, including Bailey, though he left before the video was taken.
At the time of the event, socializing indoors was banned under level 2 restrictions. On the day the party was understood to have taken place, the then health secretary, Matt Hancock, announced that London would enter level 3 restrictions in order to contain an increasing number of Covid infections.
Ben Mallet, who was awarded an OBE in Johnson’s list and was Baileys’ campaign director, appears in the video wearing festive suspenders and a blue tie. Mallet is campaigning for Mozammel Hossain, who is on the shortlist to be the Conservative candidate in the upcoming London mayoral election.
In addition to calling for Mallet and Bailey to forfeit their honors, Fowler has called for Hossain to withdraw from the mayoral race.
Conservative campaign headquarters said formal disciplinary action was taken against four staff members, who were sent to Bailey’s mayoral campaign, over the unauthorized event.
Samuel Kasumu, a former London mayoral candidate who previously worked as a councilor in Number 10 during Johnson’s leadership, said having evidence of deadlocked parties was one of the reasons he left his role in April 2021.
Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: Revelers in this Tory jam were openly mocking the rules that the British people followed. Conservatives think it’s a rule for them and a rule for everyone else.
Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak has bowed to Boris Johnsons demands and has chosen to reward them with honours. It’s a disgusting insult.
After Gove’s apology, the Liberal Democrats said it was too little too late. A party spokesman said: It will bring cold comfort to millions of people who were stuck under the rules in the darkest days of the pandemic. Those honors should all be removed, the government can do that.
Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar said Sunak should withdraw Johnson’s entire roll of honors and urged the Prime Minister to stop being weak.
Sarwar told Sky News on Sunday’s Sophy Ridge programme: I think that video is disgusting, it’s shameful, it’s going to anger people all over the country and it just feels like the Conservative party wants us to relive that trauma day after day, week after week. after the week. , and frankly I think people are getting disgusted by it.
He needs to show leadership, he shouldn’t be so weak and he needs to pull that honor roll and these people need to apologise, it’s completely and utterly disgusting.
Gove said Bailey and Mallet should be able to keep the honors given to them by Johnson.
The decision to honor people was one taken by Boris Johnson as an outgoing Prime Minister. Outgoing prime ministers have this right. Whether they should or not is a matter of legitimate public debate, but they do at the moment, Gove added.
A spokesman for Bailey said: This is an old story. We have repeatedly apologized for this incident at the time. He was the subject of a nearly year-long police investigation. The matter is closed.
