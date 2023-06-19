Australia’s fair share of action to give the world a chance of keeping global warming to 1.5C would mean reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2038, more than a decade away, according to new scientific analysis before the government plan.

To stay on track to keep global warming of 1.5C within a target Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has described as Australia’s vital 2035 target, it will need to see a 90% reduction in levels from 2005 to 2035, the analysis says.

of explorativeby two leading scientists who contributed to the UN climate panels’ assessment of how quickly global emissions would need to fall, shows how far Australia has to go to legitimately claim its targets are in line with the 1.5C goal .

The Albanian government has already updated the country’s target to a 43% reduction on 2005 levels by 2030, an improvement on the Morrison government’s commitment of 26%.

In a briefing report commissioned by WWF-Australia, Associate Professor Malte Meinshausen and Dr Zebedee Nicholls from Climate Resource say the improved target would need to be at least 67% to be consistent with 1.5C.

While Australia has a net zero target by 2050, Meinshausen and Nicholls say this net zero date should be 2038 based on Australia’s fair share of efforts.

Nicholls said: We are at the point where we have to go for the maximum possible ambition. Any mitigation options we have should be looked at seriously.

This is the minimum Australia should be looking at if it were to be serious about 1.5C.

The concept of what constitutes a fair share of effort is contested and not agreed upon between countries.

The new analysis considers how much the entire planet can emit, known as the carbon budget, while giving a 50% chance of keeping global temperatures to 1.5C.

The new analysis gives Australia a 0.97% share of that global budget, a figure taken from a 2014 Climate Change Authority report that saw developed countries make faster cuts to allow developing countries more time to decarbonize.

That 0.97% share is considered generous, the authors said, because Australia makes up just 0.33% of the planet’s population.

According to Climate Resource, current governments’ plans would lead to 7.6 billion tons of CO 2 -The equivalent released by Australia between 2021 and 2050, which was roughly double a budget of 4 billion tonnes for a 50% chance of staying below 1.5C.

Prof Frank Jotzo, a climate policy expert at the Australian National University, said it was impossible to determine what each country’s fair share of efforts to reduce emissions would look like because there are so many value judgments to be made.

But he said that to pass any credibility test for a commitment close to 1.5C, emissions reductions would have to be extremely rapid, deep and sustainable, and Australia’s current policy ambition was not consistent with 1.5C .

Keeping global temperatures close to 1.5 degrees Celsius would reduce the impacts of heat waves, sea level rise, temperature extremes and give ecosystems such as Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef a better chance of avoid collapse.