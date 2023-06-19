International
Blinken meets China’s Wang Yi, all eyes on potential Xi Jinping meeting
Beijing
CNN
–
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat down with China’s top diplomat on the final day of a high-level visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing relations, with all eyes on whether Washington’s envoy will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping later in the week. the day.
Global powers are increasingly at odds and there is widespread international interest in whether Blinkens’ trip could provide a cooling of tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Blinken and China’s senior diplomatic counterpart, Wang Yi began talks on Monday morning, posing for photos at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State House before leaving for closed-door discussions.
The two sides have come to the first visit by a US Secretary of State to China in five years with an express intention, of course, to mend their relationship, which has been deeply strained by a range of issues, starting with from Beijing’s close ties with Moscow to American efforts. to restrict the sale of advanced technologies to China.
Monday is expected to be a key test of how far the two powers can go to stabilize their fractured lines of communication, which have broken down over the past year, particularly when it comes to high-level military exchanges, raised concerns in Washington that a mistake or accident could quickly turn into conflict.
High tensions formed the backdrop to the first day of Blinkens’ visit on Sunday, with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang saying during his meeting with the US envoy that China-US relations were at their lowest point since when diplomatic ties were restored in 1979. according to Beijing.
If Blinken also meets with Xi, it will be a key indicator of China’s interest in taking steps to rebuild this relationship.
Earlier in the meeting, Beijing sought to blame Washington for deteriorating ties and warned it against meddling in China’s internal affairs.
Previous trips by the top US diplomat have often included face-to-face meetings with China’s top leader. Neither side has yet confirmed whether such a meeting will take place.
Blinkens’ meeting on Sunday with Qin, which lasted more than five hours and then ended with a working dinner, resulted in progress on a number of fronts, with both sides showing a desire to ease tensions, he told reporters. a senior State Department official said on Sunday.
Deep differences between the US and China, however, were also clear during the meeting, the official added.
China called Sunday’s talks sincere, in-depth and constructive, in its reading, noting that both sides agreed to advance dialogue, exchanges and cooperation and maintain high-level interactions.
Qin also called on the United States to adopt an objective and rational perception of China and made clear demands on US policy toward Taiwan, the island democracy that China’s ruling Communist Party claims but has never controlled.
While Qin holds the title of foreign minister, he wields less power than Wang, who directs China’s foreign policy through his position among the party’s top leadership.
Both the US and China have downplayed expectations of major progress during Blinkens’ visit.
Ahead of the meeting, Washington was careful to manage expectations, with a senior State Department official last week telling reporters that he does not expect a long list of outcomes.
Blinkens’ visit was originally planned for early February and was agreed as a follow-up to a friendly face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali in November.
The first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders as presidents was seen as a crucial step in restoring some lines of communication, which Beijing severed after a visit last year by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
Blinken’s previously planned visit was postponed after a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected crossing the continental US, further raising tensions between the two powers, although China issued a rare statement of regret and claimed that the incident was an accident.
