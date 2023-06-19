US and China still at odds on multiple issues as Blinken visits Beijing | News, Sports, Jobs





BEIJING (AP) — The United States and China have not been able to overcome their most serious differences, but have been able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, U.S. and Chinese officials said Sunday. US officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken was able during a nearly six-hour meeting to secure a visit to Washington from Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. But both sides said progress on the issues that divide them remains a work in progress, the Chinese foreign ministry said The China-US relationship is at its lowest point since its inception.

China confirmed that Qin had accepted the invitation in one “mutually convenient time” but no date had been set. The State Department said Blinken had pointed out “The importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese reiterated their position on the current state of relations “It does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples and does not meet the common expectations of the international community.” according to the foreign ministry. Blinken, the highest-level US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, will have more high-level contacts with the Chinese today, including potentially with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Despite Blinken’s presence in the Chinese capital, the prospects for any significant progress on the most vexing issues facing the planet’s two largest economies were slim. And neither side showed any inclination to retreat from their entrenched positions. Blinken’s trip followed the postponement of his plans to visit China in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon crashed over the US. The talks could pave the way for a meeting in the coming months between Biden and Xi. Biden said Saturday that he hoped to be able to meet with Xi in the coming months to address the plethora of differences that separate them. This long list includes disputes ranging from trade in Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, to Chinese military security in the South China Sea and Russia’s war in Ukraine. In his meetings on Sunday, Blinken also pressed the Chinese to release detained American citizens and take steps to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States. They blink “He made clear that the United States will always protect the interests and values ​​of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance our vision of a world that is free, open, and supportive of the international order.” rule-based.” the State Department said. The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded in its statement that “China hopes that the US will adopt an objective and rational perception of China, work with China in the same direction, uphold the political foundations of China-US relations, and handle unexpected and sporadic events in a calm, professional manner.” and rational”.

Shortly before leaving Washington, Blinken stressed the importance of establishing and maintaining better lines of communication between the US and China. Biden and Xi had made commitments to improve communication “Just to make sure we’re communicating as clearly as possible to avoid potential misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Blinken said Friday. Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to ease tensions, saying at a meeting with the co-founder of Microsoft Corp. Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China can cooperate on it “Our two countries benefit”.

Since the cancellation of Blinken’s trip in February, there have been several high-profile engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China’s commerce minister traveled to the US and Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with top Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi in Coming in May. But they have been interrupted by outbursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader aims in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to punish Russia for its war on Ukraine and US accusations from Washington that Beijing is trying to increase surveillance capabilities around the world, including Cuba. And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rejected a request by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of lingering discontent. Underscoring the difficulties, China dismissed a report by a US security firm that blamed China-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world, after “distant and unprofessional”

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman repeated accusations that Washington carried out hacking attacks and complained that the cyber security industry rarely reports on them. Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks on Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China’s growing influence and ambitions. It coincides with the Biden administration signing an agreement with Australia and Britain to provide the former with nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving rapidly to expand its diplomatic presence, particularly in the Indian Ocean and Pacific island nations. , where it has opened or plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year. The deal is part of an 18-month nuclear partnership, given the acronym AUKUS – for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

