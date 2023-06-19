The new international standard for drone traffic management systems NTT DATA





April 27, 2023 New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

NEC Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd. Japan New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), NEC Corporation (NEC), NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA) and Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi) are promoters of standardization of the functional structure of unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM). ) in collaboration with the NEDO project “Drones and Robots for Ecologically Sustainable Societies (DRESS project).” On April 26, 2023, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) officially published the international standard “ISO 23629-5 UAS traffic management (UTM) Part 5: UTM Functional Structure”. In 2017, NEC, NTT DATA and Hitachi were commissioned to undertake this NEDO project, and a standardization proposal from Japan was approved in 2020 after undergoing international coordination and other efforts. The newly adopted international standard will enable stakeholders involved in drones around the world to discuss them using the same terms, which will accelerate the global sharing of technology and the safe implementation of drones. 1. Overview UTM is currently being developed worldwide for the safe implementation of drones. In Japan, the implementation of the revised Aeronautics Law from 5 December 2022 has resulted in the lifting of the ban on “Level 4” flight (Flight of unmanned aircraft remotely in a populated area without visual sight of the ground), which has led in environmental improvements around the use of drones and drone research and development is becoming more active. However, the different definitions and functional structures associated with UTM in each country have made it difficult to communicate based on a common global understanding. As part of the NEDO project “Drones and Robots for Ecologically Sustainable Societies (DRESS project)”*1 NEC, NTT DATA and Hitachi have been working on standardizing the functional structure of UTM since 2017. The standard originally proposed by Japan*2 it has now been officially approved and released by ISO*3 as the international standard “ISO 23629-5 UAS traffic management (UTM) Part 5: UTM Functional Structure.” By internationally standardizing the functional structure of the UTM, stakeholders involved in drones around the world will be able to discuss the functions required for operational control in commonly defined terms. Stakeholders involved in drones around the world will now be able to effectively share information on the development and operation of drones without inconsistencies, in various aspects including details on system architecture, functions implemented among stakeholders and systems procurement. 2. About the standard UTM requires multiple systems and services to work together. ISO 23629-5 specifies a structural arrangement of the functions that the UTM must provide and the relationships between the different functions so that drones can be operated safely and efficiently. According to ISO 23629-5, UTMs are organized into six functional categories, the recording function, the flight information management function, the operation plan management function, the position data management function, the reporting function and the data supply function. additional data. Functional structure of UTM 3. The role of each company NEC: Establishing standards for operation plan management and supplementary data supply functions

NTT DATA: Setting standards for registration and flight information management functions

Hitachi: Setting standards for position data management and reporting functions 4. Future plans Going forward, it is expected that stakeholders involved in drones around the world will continue to develop UTM based on this international standard. NEC, NTT DATA and Hitachi will continue to support safe, secure and efficient drone operations and use the functions provided by UTM in a variety of drone-assisted industries, such as logistics, inspection and surveying. In addition, the three companies aim to contribute to building a suitable and safe air infrastructure by playing a role in solving social issues. Reference Download page of International Standard ISO 23629-5 (ISO website)

URIshttps://www.iso.org/standard/78961.html note *1

Drones and Robots for Ecologically Sustainable Societies project (DRESS project)

This project aims to realize an energy-saving society through four projects that NEDO has promoted since 2017: (1) Development of performance evaluation methods for robots and drone devices; (2) Development of UAV Traffic Management System and collision avoidance technologies; (3) Promotion of international standards related to robots and drones; (4) Advanced Air Mobility Research.

*2

Standard originally proposed by Japan

The proposals were released through Japan’s Local Committee for the International Standardization of Unmanned Aircraft.

*3

ISO

ISO is a non-governmental organization based in Switzerland that aims to provide global mutual support for international standards.

