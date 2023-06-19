The European Union plans the largest SAF Blending Mandate in the world

If all goes to plan and there are no unforeseen eleventh-hour hiccups, the European Union will introduce legislation that will mandate the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for flights in and out of the bloc. An agreement on the Aviation ReFuelEU proposal, agreed at the end of April after long and often tense negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, mandates that from 2025, SAF must make up at least 2 percent of the fuel of aviation. This minimum increases every five years, to 6 percent in 2030, 20 percent in 2035, 34 percent in 2040, 42 percent in 2045, and 70 percent in 2050.

A specific proportion of the fuel mix – 1.2 percent in 2030, 2 percent in 2032, 5 percent in 2035 and progressively reaching 35 percent in 2050 – should consist of low-carbon synthetic aviation fuels such as e-fuels or e-SAF using power- liquid technology (PtL).

Adina Valean, the EU’s transport commissioner, hailed the political agreement as “a turning point” for European aviation on a path to decarbonisation. “Switching to sustainable aviation fuels will improve our energy security while reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports,” Valean said. “[The new rules] will help Europe to be the first in the production of innovative clean fuels, globally. We estimate that the SAF market will create more than 200,000 additional jobs in the EU, mainly in the renewables sector.

Darko Levicar, director of mobility policy at Hydrogen Europe, added that mandatory mandates to obtain SAF give “long-term certainty” for fuel suppliers to create a European supply chain for cleaner fuels. However, airlines seem less convinced. “While mandates to use SAF send a signal to producers and the market, without a comprehensive policy framework to encourage cheaper production and more flexible supply rules, mandates only risk a large cost increase and a license to print money. for fuel suppliers. raising the price of mobility across the EU,” noted International Air Transport Association (IATA) Deputy Director General Conrad Clifford.

According to IATA estimates, meeting the ReFuelEU mandate would require just under 1 million tonnes of SAF (about 1.25 billion litres) in 2025, for a total increase in jet fuel of just under 50 million tonnes.

However, it remains unclear whether the SAF production capacity in the EU will cover the increasing demands of the mandate. “It is possible that SAF could be imported from other markets, but we don’t know yet,” IATA told Paris Airshow News. Research shows that producers plan around 59 new bio-refineries in Europe, with varying dates to come online and no visibility on how much SAF will account for the product; typically, SAF represents 30 percent of the output from a bio-refinery. “This is why incentives are needed to ensure that SAF can compete with biodiesel,” IATA stressed.

ReFuelEU is a key pillar of the EU’s Fit for 55 legislative package to reduce the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieve climate neutrality by 2050 The Commission projects that ReFuelEU will measure itself to reduce aircraft CO 2 emissions by about two-thirds by 2050 compared to a “no action” scenario.

Under the new rules, the part of the SAF that the legislation requires producers to mix with fossil oil is binding across the EU and does not allow member states to set higher or lower mandates, a decision welcomed by Airlines for Europe. “The single EU-wide mandate for SAF will prevent fragmentation of the EU single market for aviation through different national targets in different member states,” the Brussels-based trade body of European airlines noted. .

Crossing the gap

Future legislation places the obligation to provide SAF with fuel suppliers, rather than airlines directly. As drafted, fuel suppliers must offer SAF at all EU airports handling more than 1 million passengers per year, while airports must ensure the availability of fuel infrastructure “suitable for the delivery of SAF”.

Data from airport trade body Airports Council International shows that around 150 airports in the EU handled more than 1 million passengers in 2019. Currently, only 20 airports in Europe supply SAF, leaving a huge gap to bridge at just 18 month.

“[It is] technically possible to have SAF at all airports,” IATA asserts, although it acknowledges the challenge of meeting the mandate’s requirements. Not all airports are connected to pipelines or have easy access to SAF, so bringing it to them would be inefficient. “At the very least, it is essential to establish a book and claims system to create a flexible market for SAF across the EU,” said Clifford. The ReFuelEU interim agreement requires the Commission to report by 2024 on the feasibility of a book and claim system for airlines to manage the supply of SAF in a flexible way across the EU.

Meanwhile – and acknowledging that SAF supply will be uneven across the bloc – negotiators from the EU institutions agreed to allow a 10-year transition period during which fuel suppliers can provide the total amount of SAF mandated as a weighted average across the EU, and not at each EU airport.

However, IATA expressed concern that “if manufacturers are unable to meet the requirements of the mandate, they will simply pass the price of the penalty on to their customer, namely the airlines”.