Lorain Historical Society to display ethnic costumes worn by past International Festival princesses – Morning Journal





The Lorain Historical Society will display a collection of ethnic costumes worn by past Lorain International Festival royalty, according to a press release. This year, the International Festival celebrates its 55th anniversary and the Lorain Historical Society will be represented as the Spotlight Organization along with the Ukrainian community as the Spotlight Nationality. “Through the Decades” will be displayed at the Transportation Center at Black River Landing, 412 Black River Lane in downtown Lorain, and will feature about seven ethnic costumes worn by past queens, runners and princesses. Each decade will be represented by a different nationality. “You’ll have a chance to see countries such as Ukraine, South Korea and Wales represented in this collection,” the release said. “This is the only time you will see these costumes on display as they have been donated for the weekend only.” The costumes are not part of the permanent collection of Historical Societies. Also, the Lorain Black History Project table will feature interesting and interactive displays highlighting the Lorain Black community through the decades, the release said. These shows are curated to share little-known facts of Lorain Black history, but also to encourage continued thought and discussion on issues that still matter today, the release said. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to read news articles from the early 1900s and even sign up to play on the next commemorative baseball team honoring the 1914 Lorain Royal Giants. Also, patrons can learn about On-Erie Beach, a Black-owned resort in Lorain in the 1920s and 30s, and play a Lorain Black History trivia game for a chance to win tickets to a Friday night show in Jazz on Broadway. Visit the Transportation Center at Black River Landing during the festival from 5 to 11 p.m., June 23; and from noon to 17, 24 and 25 June.

