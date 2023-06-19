The review of the NZ ETS begins alongside the redesign of the Permanent Forest Category

Public consultation on New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme opens

The public consultation on the redesign of the Permanent Forest Category is open

New Zealanders are being invited to have their say on the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZ ETS) and the permanent forest category of the NZ ETS, with public consultation opening today, Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today and Forestry Minister Peeni Henare.

New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme

It is important that we have the best tools available to reduce carbon pollution. The NZ ETS is our primary vehicle for meeting our domestic and international climate change targets. It puts a price on carbon emissions, charging polluters for every ton of carbon they emit, thereby sending price signals to producers, consumers and investors to pollute less. We are asking, could the NZ ETS work better? And if so, how? said Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

The Climate Change Commission has advised us that, in its current form, the NZ ETS may not incentivize emissions reductions at source. It is currently cheaper for most companies to just buy emission units, rather than invest in ways to reduce pollution.

We want to make sure that the NZ ETS is doing the job as well as it can be for the job it was designed to do.

Emissions pricing is a valuable part of an effective emissions reduction strategy, although it cannot and should not be the whole story. Pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and storing it in forests is also very important and we need to do more.

However, true decarbonisation can only be achieved through measures such as improving public transport, encouraging the uptake of electric vehicles, increasing energy efficiency and supporting clean technology industries such as New Zealand Steel’s new electric arc furnace , said James Shaw.

The NZ ETS review will focus on the benefits, trade-offs and risks of changing the NZ ETS to drive gross emissions reductions. The submissions will support the Government to make decisions about the purpose, function and goals of the NZ ETS.

In its current state, the carbon price is not high enough to bring about significant change. We know that a higher carbon price leads to faster emissions reductions. We want to find out if changes are needed to provide a stronger incentive for businesses to move away from fossil fuels, said James Shaw.

If a decision is made to change the NZ ETS model, the government is looking at four ways this could be done. The broad options range from using existing levers within the NZ ETS to increase the price of carbon, to incentivising abatements and forest plantings through separate markets, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said.

The four options are:

option 1 Use existing levers to strengthen incentives for reducing net emissions, eg by reducing the number of NZUs auctioned.

Option 2 – Increasing demand for emission units by allowing the Government and/or overseas buyers to purchase them.

Option 3 Strengthen incentives for gross emissions reductions by changing incentives for removals.

Option 4 Create specific incentives for reducing and eliminating gross emissions.

Forests are extremely important to our economy, rural communities and Mori, both culturally and economically, said Forestry Minister Peeni Henare. But encouraging afforestation should not replace or delay gross emissions reductions. We need to consider how the NZ ETS can provide the necessary price for both gross emissions reductions while still incentivizing tree planting.

Environment Minister David Parker said there was potential for the NZ ETS to lead to wider environmental and health benefits by encouraging alternative transport such as cycling and public transport.

The NZ ETS affects everyone in different ways, so it’s important that as many people as possible have a say in how it works and give their views on the right balance to strike, said David Parker.

NZ ETS permanent forest category

“Last year, the Government consulted on proposals to limit exotic evergreen forests to the NZ ETS in response to concerns about the impacts on the environment and rural communities from these forests. The proposals generated widespread interest, prompting the Government to look further into permanent connection category of forests, said Peeni Henare.

Today’s announcement ensures that we work together with our valued communities, iwi Mori, local government and the forestry sector, to redesign the permanent forest category.

The Government has heard that more urgent climate action is required, with Mori communities disproportionately vulnerable and already facing the impacts of climate change. Many have expressed the need for more ambitious action on climate change. For some of our Mori landowners, having exotic forestry on the NZ ETS is important, Peeni Henare said.

Together, we can ensure the forestry sector grows in a way that is productive, sustainable and inclusive and helps build a high-value, high-wage, low-emissions future for New Zealand, said Peeni Henare.

Forestry is estimated to contribute up to 95 million tonnes of carbon dioxide removal between 2021 2030 towards New Zealand’s first Nationally Determined Contribution target. Under current policy arrangements, between 0.97 and 1.44 million hectares of additional afforestation by 2050 is needed to meet New Zealand’s climate change targets.

The three main design choices driving the redesign of the evergreen forest category are:

Which forests should be allowed in the permanent forest category

How forests in transition should be managed to best ensure a successful transition; AND

What rules will best maximize the benefits of permanent forests in the category

The consultation is an opportunity for New Zealanders to increase the benefits of permanent forests for the climate, the environment and landowners, while also minimizing the risks of these forests in the same areas, Peeni Henare said.

There is also an opportunity to better support the establishment of long-term native forests, enabling the transition of exotic permanent forests to native forests over time, which would have economic, emissions and biodiversity benefits.

The proposals complement recently announced changes to the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry (NES-PF) that will give local councils more control over deciding what land can be used for plantations and carbon forests. The proposals being consulted on take into account the overall incentives that drive afforestation and aim to help ensure the right types of forest in the right places, Peeni Henare said.

After the public consultation, a report on the outcome of the consultation will be provided to the Government.

NZ ETS explained

The NZ ETS is one of many emissions trading schemes in operation around the world. Almost a third of the global population lives under an operational ETS.

All sectors of the New Zealand economy, except agriculture, pay for their emissions through NZ ETS delivery obligations.

New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme helps reduce emissions by:

It requires businesses to measure and report their greenhouse gas emissions

Requiring businesses to hand over one emission unit (known as an NZU) to the government for every tonne of emissions they emit

Allocation of NZUs to activities that remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere, such as forestry

Through government auctions, the volume of units available for purchase is limited in line with emissions budgets

The government also provides free allocation of NZUs to firms exposed to intensive emissions trading to address the risk of emissions leakage

Businesses participating in the NZ ETS can buy and sell units directly from each other. The price for the units reflects the supply and demand in the scheme. This price signal allows businesses to make economically efficient choices about how to reduce emissions.

Ongoing Government Work Programme

The NZ ETS is a key tool in the government’s climate action toolbox, but in addition to the NZ ETS further policies are required to drive emissions reductions across the New Zealand economy and ensure fairness across society.

Complementary policies are outlined in New Zealand’s first Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP), which includes more than 300 actions to reduce emissions, consistent with domestic emissions budgets.

The Government is committed to climate action that supports a just and equitable transition, recognizing the potential impacts of higher carbon prices, particularly on lower income households. To this end, the ERP describes a mix of regulations and policies, such as equitable transition and behavior change measures and finance, needed alongside emissions pricing.

For example, the government is focused on ensuring that affordable and accessible low-emission transport options, such as public transport, safe walking and cycling options, are available to households affected by higher fuel prices. .

The Government Decarbonisation Industry Investment Fund (GIDI) provides grants to accelerate emissions reductions in industry through energy efficiency and the transition from fossil fuels to low-emission fuels.

The government will support the adoption of low-emission business models and the transition of workers to low-emission work opportunities, through guidance, advisory programs and training support.

The next emissions reduction plan will be published at the end of 2024.

The list of actions in the emissions reduction plan can be found here:

