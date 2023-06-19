McCutcheon adds international volleyball advisory duties to his workload





Well-known volleyball coach and sports administrator, Hugh McCutcheonis joining the FIVB as a Senior Advisor, where he will support the FIVB’s senior leadership in ensuring the global growth of the sport through his extensive knowledge and experience both on and off the field. McCutcheon, a native of New Zealand, began his volleyball career as a player before moving into high-level coaching, where he achieved tremendous success. Most notably, he led the USA Men’s National Volleyball Team to a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and then led the USA Women’s National Team to a silver medal at London 2012. For the past decade McCutcheon has continued his successful coaching career in NCAA competition at the University of Minnesota. McCutcheon has also made significant contributions to the development of the sport outside of coaching, both in his current role as Assistant Athletics Director of Coaching and Sport Development at the University of Minnesota, and within international volleyball as President of the Technical and Coaching Committee of FIVB. McCutcheon’s educational background is equally impressive. He has a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in exercise science. This academic and business perspective provides him with a comprehensive understanding of sport and management at the highest level. “I am honored and excited to join the FIVB in this role of Senior Advisor. I will work to support the FIVB’s leadership in shaping the future of our sport and to ensure its continued growth and development worldwide. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the FIVB team and contribute in a new way to the sport I love,” said McCutcheon. “Hugh is a respected leader within the global Volleyball Family and is a great addition to the FIVB team. His experience in both volleyball and sports administration, as well as his business acumen, will greatly benefit our day-to-day activities. Working with the US Women’s and Men’s National Teams, Hugh has witnessed first hand how big our sport is and how much potential it has. He will contribute to the team with that in mind. We are all very excited to work together with Hugh as we continue to plan and work to improve our sport,” added FIVB Director General Fabio Azevedo. (info courtesy of Gopher Sports and FIBV)

