The EBRD Board of Directors visits Moldova





The EBRD Board makes a two-day visit to Moldova to meet policy makers, the business community

Last year, the EBRD invested 525 million euros in the economy of Moldova

The bank aims to support the government to promote reform, finance private sector development Representatives of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) visit Moldova this week, two years after a virtual visit during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The visit from Monday to Wednesday is their first physical visit to country since 2017. The EBRD, the largest institutional investor in Moldova, is committed to supporting the government to promote reforms that currently focus on the transparency of the banking sector, improving the business environment and increasing the energy security of the EU candidate country, which neighbors Ukraine. The Bank is a key player in private sector development through financing and advisory projects and active policy dialogue. After a visit on Monday to the Giurgiulesti International Free Port, Moldova’s only river-sea port whose operator Danube Logistics is owned by the EBRD since 2021, and a trip to Gitana Winery, an EBRD client, representatives of the EBRD Board will meet: Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova; Dumitru Alaiba, Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization and EBRD Governor for Moldova; Nicu Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration; Victor Parlicov, Minister of Energy; Veronica Mihailov-Moraru, Minister of Justice; Angela Turcanu, Secretary of State, Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development; Ion Gumene, Secretary of State, Ministry of Finance and Octavian Armasu, Governor of the National Bank. Before leaving Chisinau on Wednesday morning, EBRD Board members will also discuss the country’s development with representatives from key Moldovan financial institutions, international financial institutions, as well as diplomats and civil society organizations. On behalf of the host country Moldova, Cagatay Imirgi, EBRD Director for Turkey, Romania, Moldova, Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic, will welcome the following: Board Directors: Katherine TuckDirector for Australia, Korea, New Zealand and Egypt Caspar VeldkampDirector for the Netherlands, China, Mongolia, North Macedonia and Armenia Eva Cassel, Director for Sweden, Iceland and Estonia Alternate Directors: Jon NicolainenAlternate Director for Finland, Norway, Latvia and Lebanon Andrew SmithAlternate Director for Canada, Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia Lucian IsarAlternate Director for Turkey, Romania, Azerbaijan, Moldova and the Kyrgyz Republic Clement SeitzAlternate Director for France EBRD has invested a total of more than 2 billion euros in the country through 163 projects. Its record €524.8m investment in the country in 2022, supporting Moldova’s economy against the blow from war in neighboring Ukraine, was five times the EBRD’s average annual investment.

