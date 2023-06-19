EBRD reaffirms strong commitment to Ukraine at the Recovery Conference





EBRD is fully engaged in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

New investment commitments are expected in several areas, along with support for reform

EBRD is Ukraine’s largest institutional investor The UK is waiting for 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, with the EBRD – Ukraine’s largest institutional investor – bringing its deep knowledge of the country to discussions about what reconstruction might look like and how best to plan and finance it. This London conference on the future, jointly organized by the UK and Ukraine, takes place at the same time as the launch of a counter-offensive by Ukraine to retake territory occupied by Russia. The country is also dealing with the effects of damage two weeks ago to the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region. This has flooded low-lying areas on both sides of the Dnipro River and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. Delegates meeting in London, however, will focus more on the cost and modalities of rebuilding the country once hostilities die down. According to the World Bank’s latest needs assessment, Russia’s war against Ukraine caused $135 billion in damage in its first year, and reconstruction over 10 years could cost $411 billion. Last year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano laid the groundwork for the reconstruction process. This year’s conference in London is calling for a broader mobilization of the public and private sectors to meet the scale of Ukraine’s stabilization and recovery needs. Ukraine, now an EU candidate, has vowed to rebuild better, pursuing an active reform stance despite the war. The EBRD, which has a relationship with Ukraine dating back more than three decades, working both on projects and in support of reforms to the Ukrainian authorities, has already significantly increased its support there since the Russian invasion last February, committed to invest 3 billion euros. in 2022-23. It is ready to support the reconstruction with further funding and expertise and in May secured permission from the Board of Governors to work on a possible capital increase until the end of the year to extend maximum support to Ukraine. EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso will take part in a plenary session entitled Framework for Sustainable Recovery at the main conference, whose themes are Unity, Diversity, Delivery and whose main themes will be sector attraction private sector to help fund reconstruction, infrastructure rebuilding and upgrading. reform and governance. “The EBRD’s goal from the beginning has been very practical: to support the sustainability of Ukraine’s real economy in the here and now, working primarily on energy security, vital infrastructure, food security, trade and support for the private sector. Along with the continuation of the reform agenda, the reconstruction will be an intensification of this, relying on our support for these key sectors of the economy,” said Mrs. Renaud-Basso. Ms. Renaud-Basso will be joined at the URC by the EBRD’s Vice President, Policy and Partnerships, Mark Bowman; Managing Director, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Matteo Patrone; Managing Director, Impact and Partnerships, Ines Rocha; Managing Director, Policy Strategy Delivery, Christoph Denk; and Mark Magaletsky and Irina Kravchenko, Deputy Heads of the EBRD in Ukraine. At or on the sidelines of the conference, the EBRD expects to sign two transactions, one in agribusiness under its Food Security Pillar and the other in the financial institutions sector under its Private Sector Resilience pillar. The bank also expects to sign three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on further work to increase Ukraine’s energy security, one covering hydropower after Nova Kakhovka, one electricity and one gas. On June 21, Mrs. Renaud-Basso will sign on behalf of the EBRD a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with 17 development financial institutions in cooperation when they carry out co-investments in Ukraine, mainly in the private sector. This builds on an initial commitment in May by the EBRD and development finance institutions from the G7 group of advanced economies to create the EBRD-led EBRD-G7 DFI-EDFI Ukraine Investment Platform. Finally, the EBRD will sign a statement of intent to restart the insurance market in Ukraine. The bank will also host several side events at its London headquarters, starting with a gender event on June 20, entitled A Vision for Gender Responsive Recovery in Ukraine. Partners include UN Women, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the Ukrainian Women’s Fund, the Ukrainian Women’s Congress and the Government of Ukraine. The event will explore the challenges arising from displacement, recruitment, disability and psychological harm – as well as intersecting with gender – associated with wartime conditions. On 22 June, the EBRD will host an event on “Energy Investments for the Green Recovery”, moderated by the Ukrainian energy think tank DiXi. The Ukrainian government has announced a “build-better” approach to the recovery of the energy sector, with an emphasis on renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies. Before the war, the country, an exporter of electricity, was already developing renewable energy alongside its nuclear power sources. Ukraine’s electricity sector has suffered heavy bombing by Russian forces over the winter. The discussion will focus on the prospects of the arrival of investors in the energy sector of Ukraine and which companies are ready to invest, as well as on the necessary steps to improve the business climate. On June 23, the EBRD will co-host a final morning event, Financial Integrity and Transparency, together with the German Marshall Fund of the United States, USAID’s support for champion institutions against corruption, the RISE Ukraine coalition, Transparency International Ukraine and Transparency International UK . This event will be supported by the EBRD’s Ukraine Stabilization and Sustainable Growth multi-donor account, grouping Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom , Great Britain. States and the European Union. It will bring together officials from governments and donor agencies, as well as civil society, to publicly explain all the work being done to ensure that Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction process is transparent, accountable, digital and efficient. It will also examine issues related to the management of state property and the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

