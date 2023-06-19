International
Amazon commits to employing 5,000 refugees in Europe over the next three years
In the early morning hours of February 24, 2022, Daria Sedihi-Volchenko was startled by a combination of sounds from incoming missiles and anti-missile systems. Her home in Kiev, Ukraine was rocked. She rushed to the basement to seek shelter and flash the news: The war had begun. Days passed and Kiev was surrounded. She had to decide between sheltering in place or trying to escape, but both options involved danger and uncertainty.
In the end, Sedihi-Volchenko tried to drive away. She had to cross the Dnipro River to go west, which proved difficult because most of the bridges were rigged with mines. Gasoline was scarce, but she provided enough for the journey south and was able to cross into Cherkasy. After driving for 40 straight hours through treacherous terrain, she finally arrived in Moldova and then drove another four days to reach Poland.
I was very lucky, I didn’t come across a single bullet or mine. Somehow the car was fine. I survived. Now, I have to start over and I want to help other Ukrainians rebuild their lives, said Sedihi-Volchenko.
In Poland, buoyed by the strength and energy of her new community, she began to rebuild her life. Sedihi-Volchenko now works at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a program manager for ITSkills4Uwhich provides training and support to Ukrainians who are interested in expanding their job opportunities in non-IT roles, moving into IT or advancing their IT careers.
Sedihi-Volchenko’s story is one of many that refugees are facing, and Amazon is committed to helping them tell a new one. Amazon is committed to hiring at least 5,000 refugees like Sedihi-Volchenkoin Europe over the next three years and will continue to work toward a goal of providing training for 10,000 Ukrainians through the ITSkills4U program from AWS. The company announced the engagement at the Tent European Business Summit, organized by Tent Partnership for Refugees. The commitment expands on a previously announced commitment to employ at least 5,000 refugees in the US until the end of 2024.
The European Tent Business Summit brought together dozens of companies to discuss the refugee crisis in Europe and highlight the role companies play in helping refugees successfully integrate into their new communities. Speaking at the event, J. Ofori Agboka, vice president of People Experience and Technology for Global Operations, encouraged the business community to come together in support of the refugees. We have an opportunity to leverage our collective scale and a responsibility to serve communities around the world who need us now more than ever, Agboka said. Let’s act fast, and let’s act together.
Agboka joined the Tents US Advisory Council in February, with senior executives from Hilton, Airbnb, Xerox and Pfizer, among others.
Amazons Welcome Door Program
of Welcome door program, which launched in the US in April 2022 to provide tailored immigration support for Amazons humanitarian-based refugee and migrant workers, is now available in Germany, Poland and Australia. Benefits vary by country based on need, but may include:
- Financial reimbursement for immigration-related processes
- Access to self-help guides for settling into a new community
- Free legal resources to help navigate immigration-related questions, with the option to connect with immigration experts
- Personalized mentoring to support each employee’s unique situation
- Training for managers and HR team members on how to best support displaced people in the workplace
- Handy translation apps for one-to-one communication
Displaced persons will also have access to skills training and education benefits, including English proficiency courses and some local language courses, through Amazon Career choice. Career choice, which offers prepaid tuition and industry certifications, is available to qualified employees in 14 countries after a minimum period of employment.
World Refugee Week
There are currently more than 35 million refugees worldwide. This number rises to more than 110 million with the inclusion of displaced people within more than 1% of the total global population. The number of refugees has doubled over the past 10 years and will continue to rise, with 1.2 billion people globally displaced by 2050 due to climate change and natural disasters.
To mark World Refugee Week From June 19-26, hundreds of Amazon employees volunteered to pack more than 50,000 hygiene kits for displaced people, which will be distributed through local charity partners across Europe. In addition, Amazon is hosting a volunteer fair with long-standing charity partners in the UK, where employees will have the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, donate to charity partner causes and learn more about ongoing efforts of charities that help refugees rebuild their lives.
Learn more about the Amazons Welcome door program and what Amazon is doing to support them in Ukraine.
