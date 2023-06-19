International
Lane closures planned as council maintains roads A | Editorial
Motorists are being advised of a series of lane closures on Bath & North East Somerset Council A roads as part of maintenance works.
An ongoing program of grass and verge cutting, gully cleaning, litter collection, street light maintenance and street cleaning will take place between 19 and 27 June. Pothole repairs will also occur, as well as highway patching using the tips Thermal road repair technology.
The following highways will be affected:
- Avon Ring A4174
- A4 Keynsham bypass
- Bath road A4
- A4 Bristol Road
- A37 Upper Bristol Road
- Bath Road A39
Work will also take place at several roundabouts, including Hicks Gate, Chelwood and Broadmead.
All works will be carried out between 9.15am and 4pm to reduce the impact on traffic, however Bath & North East Somerset Council is advising people to plan their journeys.
Several teams from across the council are co-ordinating their activities to carry out their jobs at the same time, reducing disruption to drivers and residents.
Routine maintenance and cleaning works will be carried out with single lane closures, avoiding full road closures, and no work will be carried out over the weekend to minimize disruption.
Councilor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for Transport, said: We know our A roads receive a high volume of traffic, so it’s important we co-ordinate our efforts to keep traffic flowing and minimize disruption. We want to thank people for their patience while we carry out this essential highway maintenance.
You can find more information and view street cleaning, grass cutting and gutter cleaning schedules on the council’s website: https://beta.bathnes.gov.uk/find-roadworks-schedules-and-planned-works
