Kazakhstan’s foreign direct investment data paint a misleading picture

New York | June 19, 2023 9:44 AM ET NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 New analysis of official data released by Kazakhstan shows that its claims of record foreign investment in 2022 are exaggerated. According to research commissioned by Tristangate.com, foreign investment in Kazakhstan is lower today than it was 10 years ago. In 2022, the Government of Kazakhstan announced that FDI reached a record 28 billion dollars. While FDI in 2022 marked a relative peak in real terms compared to the last decade, investment levels are significantly lower than in 2012. FDI from Kazakhstan's main investment partners has declined over the past decade. In 2022, investments from four of the top ten investors China, France, Great Britain and Germany fell by more than 40% compared to 2012. Kazakhstan has also not secured new investment in a major energy project in the past 30 years. A significant portion of the FDI flowing into Kazakhstan today is from ongoing capital expenditures from just three major oil and gas projects, which were agreed upon in the early 1990s. Official data shows that about 40% of Kazakhstan's foreign direct investment comes from the Netherlands and Switzerland, jurisdictions that the IMF has noted are notorious for attracting phantom FDI. Ghost investments occur when money passes through corporate shells for tax optimization purposes and is not associated with real economic activity. Despite Kazakhstan's claims that FDI from the Netherlands increased by 16% from 2021 to 2022, no major Dutch companies announced plans to invest in the country during this period. Arbitrary law enforcement and challenges to contractual rights are the main problems facing foreign investors in Kazakhstan. One example is the continued refusal of governments to pay a final, binding and non-appealable $500 million arbitration award to the foreign owners of Tristan Oil, whose assets were illegally expropriated in 2010.

