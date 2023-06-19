Delta names Curcio, Moomaw international region leader





The leadership of two key international regions is in new hands in Delta. Matteo Curcio has been named the airline’s new senior vice president for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Jeff Moomaw has been named vice president of Asia-Pacific. Based in Paris, Curcio will be responsible for overseeing all commercial activities across the EMEAI region while further developing long-term growth opportunities with Deltas joint venture partners Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic. Matteo’s outstanding commercial track record, combined with his experience in creating world-class partnerships, will build a stronger and more competitive future for Delta in the EMEAI region, said International President Alain Bellemare. Moomaw is based at Delta’s regional headquarters in Seoul and will lead the planning and execution of Delta’s overall business strategy across the APAC region including Korea, Greater China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Ferri also oversees Delta’s trans-Pacific joint venture with Korean Air. Delta’s commitment to international success depends heavily on the Asia Pacific region, one of the world’s most dynamic markets and home to our joint partnership with Korean Air. To maximize the opportunities this region presents, Jeff’s extensive knowledge and experience is vital, Bellemare said. Matthew Curcio Since joining Delta in 2006, Curcio has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility across the company, including transatlantic network planning, alliance strategy, and establishing joint ventures and bilateral partnerships across the globe. Prior to his promotion to Senior Vice President, Curcio served as Vice President of Asia Pacific, where he was instrumental in the implementation of our successful joint venture with Korean Air. In addition, Matteo spent more than seven years leading Delta’s commercial transformation in the Asia Pacific region, including significant expansion of our trans-Pacific network in Korea, Japan and China. He started his career with KPMG Consulting in Rome, Italy as a Business Strategy Consultant and worked at the former Italian flagship company Alitalia SPA in network planning, revenue management and corporate strategy. Originally from Naples, Italy, Curcio holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Naples Federico II. Jeff Moomaw Prior to his current position, Moomaw served as Managing Director, International Customer Experience and Partner Consulting, based in Atlanta. In that role, he launched a new customer experience and technology infrastructure with global airline partners and leveraged his Delta expertise for partners through the Partner Consulting team. Jeff also previously served as Managing Director of UK JV Integration in London, where he implemented Deltas joint venture with Virgin Atlantic. He has led many of the airline’s sales development groups during his career at Delta. Jeff joined Delta in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Michigan State University and later returned to complete his MBA.

