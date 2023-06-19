Ontario First Nation Response to Mtis Attacks and Mtis Denial

The denial of the existence of the Métis must end. In the 1990s, it was disgusting and violent when Premier Mike Harris and his ministers attacked the very existence of Métis people in Ontario and their rights. When First Nations leaders do the same thing in 2023, it’s uncomfortable, sideways violence.

More than 30 years ago, the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) fought Ontario’s denial of Métis history, existence and rights in court for more than a decade. We have won all levels of justice in Ontario as well as the Supreme Court of Canada in this case R. c. Powley in 2003.

In 2004, following our legal victory, MNO and the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to affirm mutual respect, recognition and support for the respective rights, interests and aspirations of Ontario’s First Nations and Métis Nation. In the same year, the MNO and COO lobbied the government together to protect Métis and First Nations rights. That day, an Ontario MPP a dclar lAssemble lgislative :

Ontario Regional Chief Fox and MNO Chair Belcourt said they expect the government to fulfill its commitment to Ontario’s constitutionally recognized Indigenous Peoples, First Nations and Mixed Nations.

During the same period, the MNO and the Anishinabek Nation participated in a number of ceremonies, including one crmonie du calumet sacr. We believe the ceremony is sacred, but when less forward-thinking leaders were elected, all relations with the MNO were severed. It is completely untrue that some First Nations leaders are now claiming that they do not know us, that we do not exist and that we have no rights. These new political positions are the very definition of revisionist history and collateral violence.

To suggest now that there is only one small Métis community in all of Ontario, with many roads and waterways for the fur trade, belies the historical facts. The reliable and substantively historical and genealogical research supporting Métis claims is accessible to all. This is why Ontario and Canada support MNO recognition.

Moreover, absolutely nothing was done behind closed doors. All of our agreements with the government are publicly announced and posted on our website. We negotiated with the Crown to implement the Powley case when First Nations refused to attend the meeting. The results of our formal self-government negotiations with Canada, which spanned over seven years, are publicly available.

of The Mtis Self-Government Bill ready to present to Parliament only concerns No. internal functions. It is about the recognition of citizenship to Mtelections mtissegovernance operations to Mt and child and family services mtisse. It does not deal with land, harvest or land rights. It does not affect the rights of First Nations. Until last year, similar legislative measures have been passed with respect to the Anishinabek Nation without consultation or dispute; yet these same First Nations are now trying to prevent Métis reconciliation.

Métis rights do not derive from First Nations, nor do Métis need the consent of First Nations to exist or have rights. Reconciliation is not a hierarchy or a zero-sum game where victory for one indigenous people precludes others. True reconciliation requires that all Indigenous, Métis, First Nations and Inuit peoples be treated equally and with respect. MNO will continue to conduct itself on this basis.

citation:

Métis and First Nations have always been stronger when we work together, as we have for over 200 years. Only recently has politics prevented us from moving forward together. The MNO’s door will always be open to respectful dialogue with Ontario’s First Nations. To young Métis who suffer from this rhetoric: our Métis communities are resilient and we are not going anywhere. Keep your head up. Margaret Froh, president of the Mtisse Nation of lOntario

Additional information:

The Métis were specifically included as one of Canada’s three Aboriginal peoples in Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. There is no hierarchy of rights provided for in Section 35. We are a distinct Aboriginal people with rights protected by constitution. In 2003, the Supreme Court confirmed R. c. Powley that Métis rights co-exist where First Nations may have treaty rights.

Métis communities in Ontario exist, are well documented, have always been known, and are now officially recognized. In what is now Ontario, distinct Métis communities emerged along fur trade routes and waterways. In 1849/50, the Mtis joined the Anishinabs as part of the overturning of the Gulf of Mika to begin negotiations of the Robinson-Superior and Robinson-Huron treaties. Historical records show that our people called the Metis submitted a claim to the Crown for recognition PntanguishineSault Ste. Marie, Nipigon, Moose Factory and other localities, except First Nations. And the Rainy Lake and River Metis adhered to Treaty 3 in 1875. This is just a small glimpse into the history of the Mtis people in Ontario.

In 1990, the Supreme Court of Canada recognized the rights of First Nations in R. c. The sparrow. Then all First Nations in Canada did not have to go to court to prove their rights under section 35. Governments negotiated. Similarly, after R. c. Powley, MNO negotiated an Interim Métis Harvest Agreement with Ontario in 2004, which required further research into other Métis communities in Ontario to confirm that they met the criteria set by the Supreme Court. After a decade of work, Ontario and the MNO announced the recognition of six other historic Métis communities (except the Métis community of Sault-Sainte-Marie) in August 2017. Two Liberal and Conservative provincial governments have withheld this announcement.

In the same way, Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples and Canada have recognized the Métis communities of MNO and Ontario. The MNO will not allow a reversal of the denial of Métis existence in this province.